Trending

Nonviolent felons could become gun owners

State News February 16, 2017 Capital News Service 0

By Tyler Woodall Capital News Service RICHMOND – Legislation moving through the General Assembly could restore some gun rights to nonviolent felons in Virginia....

By Tyler Woodall

Capital News Service

RICHMOND – Legislation moving through the General Assembly could restore some gun rights to nonviolent felons in Virginia.

On a 94-4 vote Tuesday, the House of Delegates passed SB 1533, which would allow nonviolent felons to own “antique firearms.”

The bill proposed by Sen. Mark Obenshain, R-Harrisonburg, would let nonviolent felons own, transport and carry antique firearms and black powder in a quantity not exceeding five pounds.

The firearms can be used solely for sporting, recreational or cultural purposes such as hunting or Civil War re-enactments.

Antique firearms are those considered to be muzzle-loading weapons, into which the powder and projectile are pushed down the barrel of the gun.

Del-Marcus

Del. Marcus Simon, D- Fairfax, made a last-ditch effort to question the bill.

Del. Marcus Simon, D- Fairfax, made a last-ditch effort to question the bill by asking what problem it was trying to solve.

“Are there lots and lots and lots of felons that are missing out of the opportunity to carry antique firearms?” Simon asked.

In the end, though, Simon voted for the bill. He urged his colleagues to do the same: “Pass the bill, and keep in mind next time we have a bill before us that talks ways we can encourage nonviolent felons to fully reintegrate, including restoring their voting rights, civil rights and other ways they participate in society.”

There are small differences between the version of SB 1533 passed by the House and the version passed by the Senate on Jan. 31. The House version now goes to the Senate for consideration.

Add a comment

No comments so far.

Be first to leave comment below.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Popular Recent Comments
Moore’s Lake Apartment Complex Unique

Moore’s Lake Apartment Complex Unique Hot

Housing May 26, 2016 1

Rally at City Hall demands ICE leave Richmond

State News Feb 16, 2017 0

Local athletes make their college choices

Local athletes make their college choices Hot

Commentary Feb 10, 2017 0

Juniors, seniors donate their time for a vision launch event

Juniors, seniors donate their time for a vision launch event Hot

Community Feb 15, 2017 0

Iron Bridge Road corridor hitting a growth spurt

Economic Development Sep 7, 2016 0

Fort Lee celebrating a century of support to our nation

Community Feb 15, 2017 0

Schools still can’t start before Labor Day

State News Feb 16, 2017 0

Rally at City Hall demands ICE leave Richmond

State News Feb 16, 2017 0

Attorney general praises injunction blocking travel ban

State News Feb 16, 2017 0

Assembly passes bill to prevent identity theft

State News Feb 16, 2017 0

Nonviolent felons could become gun owners

State News Feb 16, 2017 0

WWI uniform finds new home at Fort Lee

WWI uniform finds new home at Fort Lee

Community Feb 16, 2017 0

Candidate Forum: Board of Supervisors

Board of Supervisors Oct 14, 2015 2

Tips on Skirting Moskeeters

What's Up Doc May 27, 2015 1

Parks and Recreation Director Michael Golden Announces Retirement

Parks and Recreation Director Michael Golden Announces Retirement

Chesterfield Government Feb 25, 2016 1

Aesthetics, Amenities and History

Aesthetics, Amenities and History

Community Aug 5, 2015 1

Health concerns around Dominion flyash permit

Health concerns around Dominion flyash permit

Board of Supervisors Jul 13, 2016 4

Ant Harris Added to Vikings Active Roster

Ant Harris Added to Vikings Active Roster

Football Dec 16, 2015 1

©2016 Village News - Village Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved. Physical address: 11801 Centre Street, Chester, VA 23831