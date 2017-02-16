WWI uniform finds new home at Fort Lee
CommunityHistory February 16, 2017 Danielle Ozbat 0
Fort Lee is celebrating their centennial this year and in keeping with the theme of military history is Chester’s own Bebe Alexander. The 94-year-old Chester resident donated her father’s WWI uniform (and letters he wrote to her mother) to Fort Lee’s PXtra, and it will be on display for a year.
Alexander has previously donated her father’s letters to the
Virginia Museum. Her family has a long military history: in addition to her father’s service in WWI, her grandfather fought in the Civil War, her husband in WWII, and her grandson in Operation Enduring Freedom. Alexander is a Gold Star Grandmother; her grandson was killed in 2005.
Alexander was grateful that her father’s uniform and letters will be on display at the army post.
“I’m very honored; I’m so glad I kept it all those years,” Alexander said.
For those interested in nostalgia and history, stop by Fort Lee and marvel at apiece of WWI history.
