WWI uniform finds new home at Fort Lee

February 16, 2017

Fort Lee is celebrating their centennial this year and in keeping with the theme of military history is Chester’s own Bebe Alexander. The 94-year-old Chester resident donated her father’s WWI uniform (and letters he wrote to her mother) to Fort Lee’s PXtra, and it will be on display for a year.

Alexander has previously donated her father’s letters to the

Virginia Museum. Her family has a long military history: in addition to her father’s service in WWI, her grandfather fought in the Civil War, her husband in WWII, and her grandson in Operation Enduring Freedom. Alexander is a Gold Star Grandmother; her grandson was killed in 2005.

Alexander was grateful that her father’s uniform and letters will be on display at the army post.
“I’m very honored; I’m so glad I kept it all those years,” Alexander said.
For those interested in nostalgia and history, stop by Fort Lee and marvel at apiece of WWI history.

