Mixing Bowl March 1, 2017 Gena Lashley 0

During these divisive times, it’s always nice to see people coming together. I can tell you that nothing brings people together better than a Girl Scout cookie sale! From selling at work, to having my sweet girl call and plead family members to purchase her delicious cookies, she has surpassed her goal of selling 100 boxes. She is so proud, and she loves being in the Girl Scouts.

I was so happy today, standing outside freezing (wasn’t it spring weather yesterday) as we had a booth sale. People came driving in, money in hand, ready to help support the Girl Scouts. They all undoubtedly had smiles on their faces as the girls took money, made change, and gave out their cookies. It was so comforting to see life moving beautifully forward during these days filled with anxiety and fear. It gives me great hope for the future. Nothing can bring people together like Girl Scout Cookies!

Speaking of bringing people together, my husband and I were struggling with how to have our “family time” every evening. As much as I would love to use the Girl Scout Cookies to bring my little family together every night, I’m sure that our waistlines and wallet appreciate the impossibility of that idea. We have a rule that at 7 p.m. we all must be in the same room, engaged in an activity together. Whether it’s board games, a friendly chess competition, or watching a favorite show together, it’s a rule we really try to stick with on a regular basis. Lately we were all becoming weary of the same old activities, until we discovered that my children get great joy out of Wheel of Fortune!

It was something we accidentally stumbled upon, and we adopted this as our nightly ritual at 7 p.m. We all enjoy shouting out answers, and picking the people we are rooting for. Of course, at 7:30 p.m. Jeopardy comes on, and three out of four of us LOVE to play and watch Jeopardy. A new family event held every night starting at 7 p.m. It’s really wonderful, we laugh, and we argue, we get competitive, it’s pretty great. The only downfall is that our sweet girl can’t stand Jeopardy and rejoices on Sunday nights when America’s Funniest Home Videos takes over the Jeopardy time slot. I usually will color something with her while Jeopardy is on; that way she is satisfied as the rest of us shout out random answers to each other and to the television. For now, this is allowing us to spend quality time with each other every day, especially during the work week.

As we look to the future, let us all try and put our differences aside, whether over Girl Scout Cookies or Jeopardy, and live together in peace and contentment.

