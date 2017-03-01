CHSVa announces the opening of a new exhibit – Chesterfield’s Picture Postcard Past
The Chesterfield Historical Society of Virginia and Chesterfield County Department of Parks and Recreation, in partnership with Old Dominion Postcard Club, will open a new exhibit at the County Museum on Saturday, March 4, at 10 a.m. Chesterfield’s Picture Postcard Past will display vintage postcards and provide a look back at 20th century Chesterfield. It will show how much has changed in Chesterfield and how much is gone but not forgotten. At 11 a.m, there will be a lecture about postcard collecting by members of the Old Dominion Postcard Club. The exhibit will run through Aug. 31.
For more information, call the County Museum at (804) 768-7311. The museum is located on the Historic Courthouse Green along Route 10/Ironbridge Road in Chesterfield, at 6813 Mimms Loop.
