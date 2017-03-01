CHSVa announces the opening of a new exhibit – Chesterfield’s Picture Postcard Past

The Chesterfield Historical Society of Virginia and Chesterfield County Department of Parks and Recreation, in partnership with Old Dominion Postcard Club, will open a...

The Chesterfield Historical Society of Virginia and Chesterfield County Department of Parks and Recreation, in partnership with Old Dominion Postcard Club, will open a new exhibit at the County Museum on Saturday, March 4, at 10 a.m. Chesterfield’s Picture Postcard Past will display vintage postcards and provide a look back at 20th century Chesterfield. It will show how much has changed in Chesterfield and how much is gone but not forgotten. At 11 a.m, there will be a lecture about postcard collecting by members of the Old Dominion Postcard Club. The exhibit will run through Aug. 31.

For more information, call the County Museum at (804) 768-7311. The museum is located on the Historic Courthouse Green along Route 10/Ironbridge Road in Chesterfield, at 6813 Mimms Loop.