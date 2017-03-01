Trending

CHSVa announces the opening of a new exhibit – Chesterfield’s Picture Postcard Past

Uncategorized March 1, 2017 VN Staff 0

The Chesterfield Historical Society of Virginia and Chesterfield County Department of Parks and Recreation, in partnership with Old Dominion Postcard Club, will open a...

The Chesterfield Historical Society of Virginia and Chesterfield County Department of Parks and Recreation, in partnership with Old Dominion Postcard Club, will open a new exhibit at the County Museum on Saturday, March 4, at 10 a.m. Chesterfield’s Picture Postcard Past will display vintage postcards and provide a look back at 20th century Chesterfield. It will show how much has changed in Chesterfield and how much is gone but not forgotten. At 11 a.m, there will be a lecture about postcard collecting by members of the Old Dominion Postcard Club. The exhibit will run through Aug. 31.

For more information, call the County Museum at (804) 768-7311. The museum is located on the Historic Courthouse Green along Route 10/Ironbridge Road in Chesterfield, at 6813 Mimms Loop.

Add a comment

No comments so far.

Be first to leave comment below.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Popular Recent Comments
Plantar Fasciitis

Plantar Fasciitis Hot

What's Up Doc Jan 21, 2016 1

New regional high school applications due by Saturday

New regional high school applications due by Saturday Hot

Community Mar 1, 2017 0

Semolina: the noun that won the county spelling bee

Activities Mar 1, 2017 0

Iron Bridge Road corridor hitting a growth spurt

Economic Development Sep 7, 2016 0

SAVING HISTORY ONE BATTLE AT A TIME

SAVING HISTORY ONE BATTLE AT A TIME Hot

Community Mar 1, 2017 0

Schools still can’t start before Labor Day

State News Feb 16, 2017 0

How did your Senator/Delegate vote at General Assembly

State News Mar 2, 2017 0

Haake retires April 1

Announcements Mar 1, 2017 0

Schooner at Bermuda Hundred

History Mar 1, 2017 0

SAVING HISTORY ONE BATTLE AT A TIME

SAVING HISTORY ONE BATTLE AT A TIME Hot

Community Mar 1, 2017 0

CHSVa announces the opening of a new exhibit – Chesterfield’s Picture Postcard Past

Uncategorized Mar 1, 2017 0

Tickets on sale for woman’s club spring fashion show

Clubs Mar 1, 2017 0

Candidate Forum: Board of Supervisors

Board of Supervisors Oct 14, 2015 2

HistoriCorps to preserve Ettrick’s historic Summerseat

HistoriCorps to preserve Ettrick’s historic Summerseat

Community Jul 6, 2016 1

Aesthetics, Amenities and History

Aesthetics, Amenities and History

Community Aug 5, 2015 1

Love, Honor, Loss: Celebrating the life of Sgt. Aaron Wittman

Love, Honor, Loss: Celebrating the life of Sgt. Aaron Wittman

Features Oct 26, 2016 3

Bullied Survivor

Bullied Survivor

People Feb 10, 2016 3

Tips on Skirting Moskeeters

What's Up Doc May 27, 2015 1

©2016 Village News - Village Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved. Physical address: 11801 Centre Street, Chester, VA 23831