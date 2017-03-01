RECENTLY DECEASED
Barker, Mrs. Myrtle Smith, 93, of Chesterfield, widow of William Alsey Barker Sr.
Cummins, Mr. Thomas J., 71, of Chesterfield, husband of Becky Cummins.
Fleming, Ms. Thelma Shepperson, 88, of North Chesterfield.
Gallagher, Mrs. Laraine A., of Chesterfield, widow of Edward Leo Gallagher.
Kim, Mrs. Young-Ok, 81, of North Chesterfield, wife of Jintek Kim.
Kirby, Mr. Harry Dalton, 80, of North Chesterfield, husband of Rosa S. Kirby.
Leslie, Mrs. Nancy Allen, 94, of North Chesterfield, widow of James Edward Leslie.
Moore, Mrs. Paulette Smith, 70, of North Chesterfield, wife of Albert W. Moore.
Morris, Mr. Paul J., 75, of North Chesterfield, husband of Carol Morris.
Oxford, Mr. G. Michael, 70, of Chesterfield, husband of Bobbie Sue Oxford.
Pitts, Mrs. Shirley Reynolds, 87, of Chesterfield, wife of Roger Pitts Jr.
Quillian, Mrs. Martha Ann McPherson, 74, of Chesterfield, wife of Asbury W. Quillian.
Robinette, Mr. Harry T., 81, of North Chesterfiel, husband of Ethel Robinette.
Rubin, Mrs. Barbara A. Rush, 84, of Chester, wife of Jerry Rubin.
Stanley, Mr. Wendell Young, 78, of North Chesterfield, a Navy veteran.
Turner, Mrs. Nancy Powell, 81, of Chesterfield, widow of Buck Turner.
Wilhelm, Ms. Brenda Regan, 68, of North Chesterfield.
