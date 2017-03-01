Trending

RECENTLY DECEASED

Obituaries March 1, 2017 VN Staff 0

Barker, Mrs. Myrtle Smith, 93, of Chesterfield, widow of William Alsey Barker Sr. Cummins, Mr. Thomas J., 71, of Chesterfield, husband of Becky Cummins. Fleming, Ms. Thelma...

Barker, Mrs. Myrtle Smith, 93, of Chesterfield, widow of William Alsey Barker Sr.

Cummins, Mr. Thomas J., 71, of Chesterfield, husband of Becky Cummins.

Fleming, Ms. Thelma Shepperson, 88, of North Chesterfield.

Gallagher, Mrs. Laraine A., of Chesterfield, widow of Edward Leo Gallagher.

Kim, Mrs. Young-Ok, 81, of North Chesterfield, wife of Jintek Kim.

Kirby, Mr. Harry Dalton, 80, of North Chesterfield, husband of Rosa S. Kirby.

Leslie, Mrs. Nancy Allen, 94, of North Chesterfield, widow of James Edward Leslie.

Moore, Mrs. Paulette Smith, 70, of North Chesterfield, wife of Albert W. Moore.

Morris, Mr. Paul J., 75, of North Chesterfield, husband of Carol Morris.

Oxford, Mr. G. Michael, 70, of Chesterfield, husband of Bobbie Sue Oxford.

Pitts, Mrs. Shirley Reynolds, 87, of Chesterfield, wife of Roger Pitts Jr.

Quillian, Mrs. Martha Ann McPherson, 74, of Chesterfield, wife of Asbury W. Quillian.

Robinette, Mr. Harry T., 81, of North Chesterfiel, husband of Ethel Robinette.

Rubin, Mrs. Barbara A. Rush, 84, of Chester, wife of Jerry Rubin.

Stanley, Mr. Wendell Young, 78, of North Chesterfield, a Navy veteran.

Turner, Mrs. Nancy Powell, 81, of Chesterfield, widow of Buck Turner.

Wilhelm, Ms. Brenda Regan, 68, of North Chesterfield.

 

Add a comment

No comments so far.

Be first to leave comment below.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Popular Recent Comments
Plantar Fasciitis

Plantar Fasciitis Hot

What's Up Doc Jan 21, 2016 1

New regional high school applications due by Saturday

New regional high school applications due by Saturday Hot

Community Mar 1, 2017 0

Semolina: the noun that won the county spelling bee

Activities Mar 1, 2017 0

Iron Bridge Road corridor hitting a growth spurt

Economic Development Sep 7, 2016 0

SAVING HISTORY ONE BATTLE AT A TIME

SAVING HISTORY ONE BATTLE AT A TIME Hot

Community Mar 1, 2017 0

Schools still can’t start before Labor Day

State News Feb 16, 2017 0

How did your Senator/Delegate vote at General Assembly

State News Mar 2, 2017 0

Haake retires April 1

Announcements Mar 1, 2017 0

Schooner at Bermuda Hundred

History Mar 1, 2017 0

SAVING HISTORY ONE BATTLE AT A TIME

SAVING HISTORY ONE BATTLE AT A TIME Hot

Community Mar 1, 2017 0

CHSVa announces the opening of a new exhibit – Chesterfield’s Picture Postcard Past

Uncategorized Mar 1, 2017 0

Tickets on sale for woman’s club spring fashion show

Clubs Mar 1, 2017 0

Candidate Forum: Board of Supervisors

Board of Supervisors Oct 14, 2015 2

HistoriCorps to preserve Ettrick’s historic Summerseat

HistoriCorps to preserve Ettrick’s historic Summerseat

Community Jul 6, 2016 1

Aesthetics, Amenities and History

Aesthetics, Amenities and History

Community Aug 5, 2015 1

Love, Honor, Loss: Celebrating the life of Sgt. Aaron Wittman

Love, Honor, Loss: Celebrating the life of Sgt. Aaron Wittman

Features Oct 26, 2016 3

Bullied Survivor

Bullied Survivor

People Feb 10, 2016 3

Tips on Skirting Moskeeters

What's Up Doc May 27, 2015 1

©2016 Village News - Village Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved. Physical address: 11801 Centre Street, Chester, VA 23831