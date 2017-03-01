Tickets on sale for woman’s club spring fashion show

The Chester Woman’s Club is celebrating 80 years of community service March 25 at 11 a.m. with “Pastels in Bloom,” the theme of this...

The Chester Woman’s Club is celebrating 80 years of community service March 25 at 11 a.m. with “Pastels in Bloom,” the theme of this year’s fashion show and luncheon. This event is held each year to raise money for scholarships for several area high school students.

The show will feature fashions provided by Peebles Department Store in Colonial Heights that will be modeled by the club members and local leaders.

Piano music will be provided by Savannah Hatcher, a Thomas Dale Specialty Center graduate who is now a local piano teacher. Three of her advanced students Rachel Johnson, Bella Viramontes, and April Zoppa, will also help provide the musical entertainment.

The club is also soliciting donations from local businesses to raffle off at the show. To make donations or to provide coupons or gift cards contact Suzanne Linkonis at (804) 715-4395. Tickets for the show are $20 and may be obtained by calling Gayle Murman at (804) 748-7695.