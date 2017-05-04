Trending
A little nip just for medicinal purposes A little nip just for medicinal purposes

A little nip just for medicinal purposes

CommunityHistory May 4, 2017 Mark Fausz 0

scroll158
Ferdinand Meyer V. President, Federation of Historical Bottle Collectors, www.peachridgeglass.com, found this example of a bottle which would have contained “Winfree’s Aromatic Stomach Bitters”... A little nip just for medicinal purposes

Ferdinand Meyer V. President, Federation of Historical Bottle Collectors, www.peachridgeglass.com, found this example of a bottle which would have contained “Winfree’s Aromatic Stomach Bitters”

Henry N. Winfree (H. N. Winfree is embossed on the Chester bottles), born 1853, is our most likely suspect.

It is well known in the Chester area that the Winfree or Yellow House was almost dead center of the Chester Station conflict during the Civil War. There is to this day a bullet lodged in the siding of the house and a name carved on a window inside.

PHOTO COURTESY OF FERDINAND MEYER V.

Relic hunters have searched for everything from buttons to pins to lead bullets or even cannon balls.

I suspect Henry and James D’Alton (D’Alton name embossed on both French Huguenots, born in Ireland, had some type of business relationship. Who knows, maybe they came across on the same ship together. I cannot find that H. N. Winfree was a physician or a druggist.”

Add a comment

No comments so far.

Be first to leave comment below.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

A little nip just for medicinal purposes

A little nip just for medicinal purposes

Community May 4, 2017 0

Ferdinand Meyer V. President, Federation of Historical Bottle Collectors,...
FOOD BANK RECEIVES BIG CHECK FROM WOMAN’S CLUB

FOOD BANK RECEIVES BIG CHECK FROM WOMAN’S CLUB

Charity May 4, 2017 0

BY MELISSA BROCKWELL The Junior Federated Women’s Club of...
Curtis fifth-grader wins essay contest

Curtis fifth-grader wins essay contest

Schools May 4, 2017 0

Fifth grade student Michael “Mikey” Holt won a big...
TERRIFIC TEACHERS Miller-Taylor taps into kids’ imagination

TERRIFIC TEACHERS Miller-Taylor taps into kids’ imagination

Community May 4, 2017 0

Bensley’s Miller-Taylor brings out imagination in students The imagination...

Weekly Calendar

Announcements May 4, 2017 0

  FRIDAY MAY 5- “ELEEMOSYNARY” – 7 p.m. Thomas Dale Theater...

Senior Idol ready for showtime

Announcements May 4, 2017 0

Have you got your tickets? The seventh annual Senior Idol for...
Copyright 2017. All rights reserved.