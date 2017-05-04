A little nip just for medicinal purposes

Ferdinand Meyer V. President, Federation of Historical Bottle Collectors, www.peachridgeglass.com, found this example of a bottle which would have contained “Winfree’s Aromatic Stomach Bitters”...

Ferdinand Meyer V. President, Federation of Historical Bottle Collectors, www.peachridgeglass.com, found this example of a bottle which would have contained “Winfree’s Aromatic Stomach Bitters”

Henry N. Winfree (H. N. Winfree is embossed on the Chester bottles), born 1853, is our most likely suspect.

It is well known in the Chester area that the Winfree or Yellow House was almost dead center of the Chester Station conflict during the Civil War. There is to this day a bullet lodged in the siding of the house and a name carved on a window inside.

Relic hunters have searched for everything from buttons to pins to lead bullets or even cannon balls.

I suspect Henry and James D’Alton (D’Alton name embossed on both French Huguenots, born in Ireland, had some type of business relationship. Who knows, maybe they came across on the same ship together. I cannot find that H. N. Winfree was a physician or a druggist.”