Curtis fifth-grader wins essay contest

Fifth grade student Michael “Mikey” Holt won a big prize for his classmates at Curtis Elementary: Papa John’s pizza for the whole fifth grade and $529 for the school to be used toward their graduation ceremonies.

He also won some big prizes for himself and his family; a family pack of tickets to Richmond International Raceway’s NASCAR race last weekend, and a $1,000 college savings plan from Virginia529. He was surprised during a morning assembly at school a couple of weeks ago, and he was recognized before the fourth and fifth grade classes for his achievement and the first place winning essay he submitted for the Better Future Fund Award. The win was for his school and for him and his family.

He was also recognized on stage at the NASCAR Toyoto Owners 400 race on Sunday as the first place winner from Chesterfield County Public Schools for the Better Future Fund Award. Nine additional first and second place winners were also recognized for their winning essays that stood out amongst others in their desire to better their community.

A first and a second place winner were chosen from the five surrounding school districts. Second place winner from Chesterfield County was Evergreen Elementary School fifth-grade student Lily Worsley. She won a $529 college savings plan, a family pack for the RIR race, pizza for her class, and $250 to be used by the school for their fifth-grade graduation ceremonies.

Mikey has a great interest in sports, but when he thought about how he would better his community by attending a college, university, or training program, his first thought was to become a research assistant to help in the fight of Alzheimer’s, which his grandmother has. Then he thought about how he could be a counselor or an addiction specialist to help people with drug or alcohol problems. And finally, he thought about becoming a police officer and providing a safe environment for the community, keeping crime off the streets and making a better community for all. He wrote about all of these.

Mikey did not have too much to say about his first place win except “It’s good.”

Mikey is the son of Mike and Denise Holt. “He is a very caring child,” his mother said. “He is always so concern about the other kids and is very helpful.”

Superintendent James Lane and Carrie Coyner Bermuda school board representative attended the assembly where Mikey found out he was a first place winner.

“We are so proud of our student’s focus on the future and bettering their community,” Lane said. “Congratulations to our winner, and I am looking forward to our students doing great things.”

Principal Susan Pereira and assistant principal Nicole Boone said it was apparent that he had a positive upbringing. Some words from them describing Mikey as a person were unassuming, quiet, good character, a role model, and always a leader. “It comes from home, it really starts at home,” Pereira said.

Also attending the award presentation was Stephanie Paul, representing Papa John’s and Dennis Bickmeier, president of Richmond International Raceway.

The essay contest was open to all fifth-grade students enrolled in Chesterfield, Colonial Heights, Hanover, Henrico, Hopewell, Petersburg, and Richmond schools. The Better Future Fund scholarship effort was sponsored by Virginia529, Papa John’s, and the raceway.

After attending the race, Denise Holt wrote in an e-mail, “He was so excited,” she said. “He got to get an autograph from his favorite driver, Austin Dillon! A BIG thanks to Virginia529 Better Future Fund, Papa Johns, WRIC Channel 8, and of course RIR for this amazing experience! These are memories that will last a lifetime!”

