FOOD BANK RECEIVES BIG CHECK FROM WOMAN’S CLUB

The Junior Federated Women’s Club of Chester is honored to support the Chesterfield Food Bank in Chester. The Chesterfield Food Bank is a nonprofit organization committed to serving individuals including children, the elderly, and families in need of help through weekly distributions serving over 450 families each week. This year, the Junior Federated Women’s Club of Chester held its 2nd Annual Mary’s Charity Ball, Boots and Bling honoring their club’s past presidentMary Schindel and her legacy. With the help of many sponsors and individuals the Junior Federated Women’s Club of Chester presented the Chesterfield Food Bank with a $42,000 donation during their weekly distribution last Friday.

The Chesterfield Food Bank is more than a food bank. It is a nonprofit organization bringing the community together to serve the individuals and families that have fallen through the cracks of the governmental social services programs and community. Their summer program is expected to serve over 80,000 meals this summer to Chesterfield County Public Schools children who rely on free and reduced-cost meals during the school year. With their commitment to better the community, they established their Learning Center to introduce their clients to the tools they need and help motivate them to be proactive in their future growth.

“I am amazed at the support from the JFWCC,” Kim Hill, executive director, said. “These ladies care so much for the needs in our community. With a grateful heart words cannot express the heartfelt thank you to the Junior Federated Women’s Club of Chester and all the sponsors of the Boots and Bling Event. Because of their generous donation, many programs like the Kid’s Summer Food Program is almost fully supported. Thank you ladies for all your hard work on a absolutely wonderful fundraising event. I look forward to our strong partnership changing lives in our community.”

“The Junior Federated Women’s Club of Chester is proud to support the Chesterfield Food Bank. The Chesterfield Food Bank aligns with our mission of positively affecting the lives of residents in and around Chester, Virginia area.” said Melissa Brockwell, club presidentr. “We are aware of families in our community who have a need for proper nutrition and food, so we are committed to supporting the Chesterfield Food Bank. We want to thank all our sponsors and individuals who attended the 2nd Annual Mary Charity’s Ball, ‘Boots and Bling,’ allowing us to make this gracious donation.”

The Chesterfield Food Bank serves clients who do not qualify for government assistance in Chesterfield County. For more information visit www.chesterfieldfoodbank.org.

The Junior Federated Women’s Club of Chester is federated under the charter of the General Federation of Women’s Clubs, which is an international women’s organization dedicated to community improvement by enhancing the lives of others through volunteer service. For more information visit www.jfwcc.org