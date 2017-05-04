POLICE BLOTTER

larceny- 34 assaults- 27 death investigations- 15 traffic- 12 vandalisms- 12 animal cases- 11 fraud- 11 burglary- 8 miscellaneous 7 drug offenses- 7 trespassing-...

ALFALFA LN (25xx block) 04/26/2017 4:30 p.m. – Side window entry. Clothing, electronics, and consumable goods stolen from residence.

ARBOR LAKE DR (68xx block) 04/24/2017 9:20 p.m. – Vandalism-Motor Vehicle

BRAEBROOK DR (192xx block) 04/26/2017 3:00 a.m. – Front driver’s side door entry. Money, jewelry, electronics, and miscellaneous items reported stolen from residence.

BROADWATER WY (150xx block) 04/25/2017 10:00 p.m. – Jewelry and miscellaneous items stolen from vehicle.

BURNT OAK CR (50xx block) 04/21/2017 7:00 p.m. – Household goods stolen from residence.

CHESTER RD (94xx block) 02/27/2017 11:00 p.m. – Rape-Forcible at residence.

COGBILL RD (49xx block) 04/26/2017 10:30 a.m. – Money reported stolen from school building.

COLONNADE DR (35xx block) 04/26/2017 9:00 a.m. – Rear door entry. Jewelry reported stolen from residence.

COSMIC RD (64xx block) 04/25/2017 4:00 p.m. – Vandalism-Motor Vehicle

COUGAR TL (40xx block) 04/24/2017 5:40 p.m. – Robbery-Firearm/Highway,Street,Alley,etc. Miscellaneous property taken from victim.

CREEK WY (38xx block) 04/18/2017 7:30 p.m. – Vandalism-Commercial/Business

DALEBROOK DR (62xx block) 04/26/2017 7:50 p.m. – Robbery-Firearm/Highway,Street,Alley,etc.

DEERFIELD DR (75xx block) 04/25/2017 9:00 a.m. – Money and miscellaneous items stolen from residence.

DRAYTON LANDING DR (116xx block) 04/19/2017 9:30 p.m. – Front passenger side door entered. Money stolen from vehicle.

E HUNDRED RD ( 20xx block) 04/20/2017 5:00 p.m. – Electronics stolen from school building.

ELLIHAM AVE (25xx block) 04/22/2017 11:00 a.m. – Rear door entry. Nothing reported stolen.

GAINFORD CR (28xx block) 04/17/2017 2:00 p.m. – Crawl space entry. Miscellaneous items reported stolen from residence.

GARDEN SPRINGS LN (107xx block) 04/24/2017 9:00 p.m. – Weapons Violations-Shooting in Occupied Bldg/Vehic

GATELINE DR (66xx block) 04/25/2017 3:00 p.m. – Vandalism-Residential

HALLMARK DR (52xx block) 04/22/2017 7:00 p.m. – Firearms stolen from residence.

HALLOWAY AVE (203xx block) 04/21/2017 1:35 p.m. – Vandalism-School building.

HOPKINS RD (47xx block) 04/20/2017 8:00 a.m. – Trespassing (Including Prowler)-School building

INDIAN SPRINGS RD (81xx block) 04/25/2017 3:40 p.m. – Vandalism-Residential

JEFFERSON DAVIS HWY (123xx block) 04/25/2017 2:20 p.m. – Vandalism-Motor Vehicle

JEFFERSON DAVIS HWY (158xx block) 04/25/2017 8:45 p.m. – Vandalism-Motor Vehicle

JEFFERSON DAVIS HWY (68xx block) 04/24/2017 3:00 a.m. – Vandalism-Motor Vehicle

JEFFERSON DAVIS HWY (89xx block) 04/26/2017 5:00 p.m. – Miscellaneous items stolen from vehicle.

JESSUP MEADOWS DR (56xx block) 04/26/2017 8:30 p.m. – Trespassing (Including Prowler)-Residential

KINGSTON AVE (131xx block) 04/25/2017 1:45 a.m. – Hatchback entered. Consumable goods stolen from vehicle.

LITTLE CREEK LN (51xx block) 04/20/2017 6:00 p.m. – Trespassing (Including Prowler)-Residential

MEMORY LN (103xx block) 04/19/2017 11:30 p.m. – Clothing stolen from office park area.

CHIPPENHAM PKWY (00xx block) 04/25/2017 4:20 p.m. – Weapons Violations-Illegal Possession

PERDUE TERR (117xx block) 04/20/2017 8:00 a.m. – Front window entry. Consumable goods reported stolen.

PINE MEADOWS CR (27xx block) 04/23/2017 9:00 a.m. – Miscellaneous items stolen from vehicle.

RIVER RD (45xx block) 04/25/2017 10:50 a.m. – Vandalism-to office building

ROBINWOOD CT (75xx block) 04/20/2017 8:00 a.m. – Miscellaneous property stolen from residence.

ROBINWOOD DR (75xx block) 04/19/2017 9:00 p.m. – Front driver’s side door entered. Nothing reported stolen.

ROWLETT RD (151xx block) 04/24/2017 5:00 p.m. – Side window entered. Jewelry reported stolen.

RUFFIN MILL RD (21xx block) 04/26/2017 7:00 p.m. – Electronics stolen from office building.

SAILORS CREEK DR (61xx block) 04/19/2017 9:00 p.m. – Rear driver’s side door entered. Miscellaneous items stolen from vehicle.

SALEM CHURCH RD (97xx block) 04/24/2017 7:25 a.m. – Money and miscellaneous items stolen form school building.

STARLIGHT LN (9xx block) 04/24/2017 2:00 p.m. – Vandalism-School building

TIMBERRY CR (150xx block) 04/25/2017 9:00 p.m. – Miscellaneous items stolen from vehicle.

TIMBERRY CR (151xx block) 04/26/2017 12:00 a.m. – Front driver’s side door entered. Miscellaneous items reported stolen.

W HUNDRED RD (27xx block) 04/24/2017 1:47 p.m. – Clothing reported stolen from department store.

W HUNDRED RD (27xx block) 04/24/2017 10:50 a.m. – Clothing stolen from department store.

W HUNDRED RD (45xx block) 04/19/2017 9:00 p.m. – Rear window entry. Nothing reported stolen.

WELLS RIDGE CT (42xx block) 04/24/2017 3:30 p.m. – Crawl space entry. Household goods stolen from construction site.

WELLS RIDGE CT (42xx block) 04/25/2017 3:45 p.m. – Vandalism-Residential at construction site.