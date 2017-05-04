Senior Idol ready for showtime

Have you got your tickets? The seventh annual Senior Idol for the Chesterfield, Greater Richmond and Tri-Cities areas will present a variety of talent....

Have you got your tickets? The seventh annual Senior Idol for the Chesterfield, Greater Richmond and Tri-Cities areas will present a variety of talent. Twelve local seniors will vie for the title May 12 at Victory Tabernacle Church located at 11700 Genito Road, Midlothian. Show time is 7 p.m.

The twelve contestants, whose talents include tap dancing, duet vocal, and guitar performances, are from Richmond, Henrico, Chesterfield, Petersburg, and Colonial Heights. Not only will they be competing for the trophy and title of Senior Idol but also for cash prizes of $300, $200 and $100.

All profits will benefit The Shepherd’s Center of Chesterfield, a non profit organization of senior volunteers who donate their time and expertise with minor home repairs and transporting seniors to medical appointments, and grocery shopping. The center also offers a variety of classes during fall, winter, and spring, enriching the lives of seniors by offering volunteer opportunities for community service and helping them to remain healthy, active, and independent.

Tickets in advance, $10, are available by calling (804) 706-9198 or emailing shepcenter@gmail.com. Tickets at the door $15.