TRIAD Senior Day this week

AnnouncementsChurch EventsCommunity May 4, 2017 Press Release 0

Learn about services offered by local business and non-profit organizations to enrich your life at the TRIAD Senior Day. Bring a canned item to...

Learn about services offered by local business and non-profit organizations to enrich your life at the TRIAD Senior Day. Bring a canned item to donate to the Chesterfield Food Bank.

Juggler and magician Jonathan Austin will perform, gerontologist Ayn Welleford will present a program called “Healthy Living = Healthy Aging,” and Richmon Flying Squirrels executive Todd Parnell will serve as Master of Ceremonies.

The event will be held Wednesday, May 3 from 7:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. at Victory Tabernacle Church of God, 11700 Genito Rd.
Medication Take Back volunteers will also be accepting your unused medications to ensure proper disposal; no need to remove labels (sharps not accepted). Participants can stay for a short time or for the entire morning.

Weekly Calendar

Announcements May 4, 2017 0

  FRIDAY MAY 5- “ELEEMOSYNARY” – 7 p.m. Thomas Dale Theater...

Senior Idol ready for showtime

Announcements May 4, 2017 0

Have you got your tickets? The seventh annual Senior Idol for...
