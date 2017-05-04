TRIAD Senior Day this week

Learn about services offered by local business and non-profit organizations to enrich your life at the TRIAD Senior Day. Bring a canned item to...

Learn about services offered by local business and non-profit organizations to enrich your life at the TRIAD Senior Day. Bring a canned item to donate to the Chesterfield Food Bank.

Juggler and magician Jonathan Austin will perform, gerontologist Ayn Welleford will present a program called “Healthy Living = Healthy Aging,” and Richmon Flying Squirrels executive Todd Parnell will serve as Master of Ceremonies.

The event will be held Wednesday, May 3 from 7:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. at Victory Tabernacle Church of God, 11700 Genito Rd.

Medication Take Back volunteers will also be accepting your unused medications to ensure proper disposal; no need to remove labels (sharps not accepted). Participants can stay for a short time or for the entire morning.