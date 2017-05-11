Carver Middle’s “crazy” challenge scheduled Carver Middle School’s seventh grade is hosting their “2nd Annual I’d Rather Be Crazy Than Lazy Challenge” on Thursday,...

Carver Middle School’s seventh grade is hosting their “2nd Annual I’d Rather Be Crazy Than Lazy Challenge” on Thursday, June 1 from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. The event is free to everyone and is for all ages. The event will consist of various “Minute-To-Win-It” activities along with 30-second exercise stations with an element of “crazy” included. They invite everyone to come out and join the fun.