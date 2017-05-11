Community meeting set to share draft of Northern Jefferson Davis Special Area Plan

The Chesterfield County Planning Department will host a meeting May 10, 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., for citizens to learn about the Northern Jefferson...

The Chesterfield County Planning Department will host a meeting May 10, 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., for citizens to learn about the Northern Jefferson Davis Special Area Plan and comment on the draft of the plan.

The workshop-style meeting, to be held at the Bensley Community Building, 2900 Drewry’s Bluff Road, will offer stations on major parts of the plan.

Area residents are invited to learn more about the plan and offer their thoughts. County planners will be on hand to answer questions.

The special area plan covers the stretch of land along U.S. Route 1, between the James River and the CSX railroad line, from the city of Richmond to Old Bermuda Hundred Road. Planners have been working for months on the plan, which will provide guidance on how to enhance the community. Planners have met with community members and groups throughout the process, and they are now seeking input on the draft, which will go before the Chesterfield County Planning Commission and then the Board of Supervisors. Once adopted by the board, the special area plan will become part of the county’s comprehensive plan.

For more information, visit chesterfield.gov/jeffdavis.