Trending
Full scale emergency exercise conducted showcases local history Full scale emergency exercise conducted showcases local history

Full scale emergency exercise conducted showcases local history

Uncategorized May 11, 2017 SUBMITTED 0

front383
The National Disaster Medical System (NDMS) conducted a full-scale exercise involving all Centr al Region Hospitals that tested the transfer, wellness check, and loading... Full scale emergency exercise conducted showcases local history

The National Disaster Medical System (NDMS) conducted a full-scale exercise involving all Centr

VOLUNTEER NURSES LOAD “EARTHQUAKE VICTIM” ONTO HELICOPTER TO BE TAKEN TO LOCAL HOSPITAL.

al Region Hospitals that tested the transfer, wellness check, and loading of patients from four area hospitals, utilizing the Virginia Air National Guard and the Chesterfield County Executive Airport. Volu

nteers were able to participate in the exercises which took place April 29.

The scenario for the exercise is that an earthquake has struck Richmond, within the Central Virginia Seismic Zone. The earthquake has killed and injured thousands of individuals. Local, regional, and state resources have been depleted. In response to the disaster, the president has declared a federal disaster, resulting in the activation of the NDMS. The Federal Coordinating Center and Chesterfield County Fire & EMS have been activated to send patients out to Feder

VOLUNTEER CANDICE DODD, IN BLUE, CHECKS “VICTIM” FOR INJURIES.

al Coordinating Centers across the country.

Local Chester residents Candice Dodd and Lydia Dodd participated in the exercise at Johnston-Willis Hospital by assisting in prepping the patients before helicopter transport.

The NDMS is a federally coordinated system that augments the nation’s medical response capability. The overall p

VOLUNTEERING FOR THE EXERCISES, LYDIA DODD CHECKS

urpose of the NDMS is to establish a single integrated national medical response capability for assisting state and local authorities in dealing with the medical impacts of major peacetime disasters and to provide support to the military and the Department of Veterans Affairs medical systems in caring for casualties evacuated back to the U.S. from overseas armed conventional conflicts.

Contributed by Kent Dodd

Add a comment

No comments so far.

Be first to leave comment below.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Letters to the Editor: Mother’s Day is Not for Cows

Letter to the Editor May 11, 2017 0

  To the Editor Last week, The Washington Post published a...
A tribute to Paul R. Bartsch

A tribute to Paul R. Bartsch

Announcements May 11, 2017 0

Members of St. John’s Episcopal Church on Richmond Street...

Mixing Bowl- Straw bale garden

Commentary May 11, 2017 0

Spring is in full swing, and along with allergies it brings...

Community meeting set to share draft of Northern Jefferson Davis Special Area Plan

Chesterfield Government May 11, 2017 0

The Chesterfield County Planning Department will host a meeting May 10,...
Full scale emergency exercise conducted showcases local history

Full scale emergency exercise conducted showcases local history

Uncategorized May 11, 2017 0

The National Disaster Medical System (NDMS) conducted a full-scale...

Celebrating 30 years

Announcements May 11, 2017 0

Brock’s Bar-B-Que Restaurant & Catering is celebrating 30 years in business...
Copyright 2017. All rights reserved.