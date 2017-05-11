Full scale emergency exercise conducted showcases local history

The National Disaster Medical System (NDMS) conducted a full-scale exercise involving all Centr al Region Hospitals that tested the transfer, wellness check, and loading...

The National Disaster Medical System (NDMS) conducted a full-scale exercise involving all Centr

al Region Hospitals that tested the transfer, wellness check, and loading of patients from four area hospitals, utilizing the Virginia Air National Guard and the Chesterfield County Executive Airport. Volu

nteers were able to participate in the exercises which took place April 29.

The scenario for the exercise is that an earthquake has struck Richmond, within the Central Virginia Seismic Zone. The earthquake has killed and injured thousands of individuals. Local, regional, and state resources have been depleted. In response to the disaster, the president has declared a federal disaster, resulting in the activation of the NDMS. The Federal Coordinating Center and Chesterfield County Fire & EMS have been activated to send patients out to Feder

al Coordinating Centers across the country.

Local Chester residents Candice Dodd and Lydia Dodd participated in the exercise at Johnston-Willis Hospital by assisting in prepping the patients before helicopter transport.

The NDMS is a federally coordinated system that augments the nation’s medical response capability. The overall p

urpose of the NDMS is to establish a single integrated national medical response capability for assisting state and local authorities in dealing with the medical impacts of major peacetime disasters and to provide support to the military and the Department of Veterans Affairs medical systems in caring for casualties evacuated back to the U.S. from overseas armed conventional conflicts.

Contributed by Kent Dodd