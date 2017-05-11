WEEKLY CALENDAR

THURSDAY MAY 11 MEADOWDALE BOOK DISCUSSION GROUP – 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. “Mrs. Lincoln and Mrs. Keckly: The Remarkable Story of the...

THURSDAY MAY 11

MEADOWDALE BOOK DISCUSSION GROUP – 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. “Mrs. Lincoln and Mrs. Keckly: The Remarkable Story of the Friendship Between a First Lady and a Former Slave” by Jennifer Fleischner will be discussed. No registration required.

FRIDAY, MAY 12

2017 SENIOR IDOL COMPETITION – 7 p.m., Victory Tabernacle Church, 11700 Genito Road, Midlothian. The 7th annual event will feature twelve talented finalists from Chesterfield, Richmond and the Tri-Cities area who will vie not only for the title but also cash prizes of $300, $200 and $100. Tickets in advance $10 are available by calling (804) 706-9198 or contact shepcenter@gmail.com Tickets at the door $15. Doors open 6:30 p.m. All proceeds will benefit The Shepherd’s Center of Chesterfield.

SATURDAY, MAY 13

BONEFIRE: A TROMBONE CHOIR – 2 p.m. 4 p.m. Chester Village Green, outside library. Classical, jazz and pop music for the whole family! Meet the musicians and learn the stories behind the music. CHESTER FARMERS MARKET – 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Chester Village Green.

RAIN BARREL WORKSHOP – 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. workshops. Rain Barrel Workshops. All workshops take place at the Chesterfield County Fairgrounds, 10300 Courthouse Road. This is a very popular series so early registration is suggested! Information: Workshop partners include the James River Soil and Water Conservation District, the Virginia Department of Forestry, and the Chesterfield Cooperative Extension Office. For more information, email fieldl@chesterfield.gov. To register for a workshop, go to http://www.chesterfield.gov/rainbarrels/

SUNDAY, MAY 14

HAPPY MOTHER’S DAY

TUESDAY, MAY 16

SENIOR VOLUNTEER HALL OF FAME AWARDS RECEPTION – 2 p.m. Eanes-Pittman Public Safety Training Center, 6610 Public Safety Way. The 35th annual Chesterfield Senior Volunteer Hall of Fame Awards Reception will recognize 19 Chesterfield residents who have rendered outstanding service to the community since they attained the age of 60. These 19 individuals have donated 107,221 hours of volunteer service to the community since the age of 60. Information: http://chesterfield.gov/seniorevents Contact: 768-7878 or eniorAdvocate@chesterfield.gov

CCPL CHESS CLUB – 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Meadowdale Library. Learn to play chess in a relaxed, stress-free environment, or meet others who enjoy the game. All ages and skill levels are welcome!

GRACE CAFE – 5:30 until 7 p.m. Free weekly dinners, open to everyone at Chester Presbyterian Church 3424 W. Hundred Road, Details: 748-4636.

PLANNING COMMISSION MEETING – 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Planning Commission Meeting Public Meeting. RoomPublic Meeting Room, 10001 Iron Bridge Road. The public meeting/hearing evening session will begin at 6 p.m.