Weekly Calendar

WED, MAY 17 CHESTERFIELD FARMERS MARKET – 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Chesterfield County Government Complex on Mimms Loop, near school board building. THURSDAY,...

WED, MAY 17

CHESTERFIELD FARMERS MARKET – 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Chesterfield County Government Complex on Mimms Loop, near school board building.

THURSDAY, MAY 18

GRILLIN ON THE GREEN – 5 p.m. 8:30 p.m. Chester Village Green. The Rotary Club of Chester barbeque cook-off competition. Food, music, adult beverages. Tickets at gate – $25. 10 and under free.LAW ENFORCEMENT

WREATH-LAYING CEREMONY – 1 p.m. The Police Memorial Monument, adjacent to the 1917 Historic Courthouse, 10201 Iron Bridge Rd. Chesterfield County’s Police Department will host a wreath-laying event to remember the officers who died in the line of duty while serving Chesterfield County and the Commonwealth of Virginia. A wreath will be placed in honor of the county’s five fallen officers. The Honor Guard will keep watch at the monument throughout the afternoon. For more information – Jay Thornton, 706-2557 or thorntonj@chesterfield.gov LAW

ENFORCEMENT MEMORIAL SERVICE – 7 p.m. Iron Bridge Baptist Church, 10900 Iron Bridge Rd. A Law Enforcement Memorial Service will honor the three Virginia law enforcement officers who died in the line of duty in 2016, as well as past Virginia State troopers from Area 6, Virginia Department of Corrections officers and fallen officers from Chesterfield County. Light refreshments will follow the event. The Honor Guard members, along with other officers, will place wreaths on the graves of local fallen officers. For more information – Jay Thornton, 706-2557 or thorntonj@chesterfield.gov

SATURDAY, MAY 20

SHREDDING EVENT – 9 a.m. to noon. Chesterfield County Fairgrounds, 10300 courthouse rd. Residents are invited to bring up to two boxes or three grocery bags of personal papers for free shredding. There will be no charge for recycling computers, flat screen TVs, CDs or DVDs, stereos, cell phones or chargers, however TVs and CRT monitors will be charged bases on size: $10 for under 27” and $20 for 27” and larger. Hard drives will be shredded for $5 with certificate. For more information call 751-2227

CHESTER FARMERS MARKET – 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Chester Village Green.

THE UNCLE DEVIN SHOW – 11 a.m. to noon. Ettrick-Matoaca Library. Enjoy an interactive music experience led by Uncle Devin. Children can hear, see, and play a variety of instruments while gaining an understanding of the history of percussion instruments. Register online at library.chesterfield.gov

TRAIN DAY – 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Ettrick-Matoaca Library. Step into your overall and engineer’s hat while enjoying a family-friendly, event-filled day in celebration of trains.

TEEN ART CLUB – 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Chester Library. We’ll meet once a month to share a love of creativity and self-expression. Bring your own art project and supplies. Open to teens 12-18 years old.

SUNDAY, MAY 21

A TRIBUTE TO PAUL R. BARTSCH – 4 P.M. – St. John’s Episcopal Church, Richmond Street. Musical tribute bringing his works to life.

MONDAY, MAY 22

BETWEEN THE COVERS BOOK DISCUSSION GROUP – 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Chester Library. “And the Dark Sacred Night” by Julia Glass will be discussed. No registration required.

TUESDAY, MAY

LUNCHTIME JAM SESSIONS – Noon to 1:30 p.m. Chester Library. Lunchtime Jam Sessions

Beginner-friendly, informal old-time music jam. Bring your instrument and play along. No registration required.

INTERMEDIATE AND ADVANCED CCPL CHESS NIGHT – 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Meadowdale Library. Need a quiet place to play chess? Join for intermediate and advanced play. No re

GRACE CAFE – 5:30 until 7 p.m. Free weekly dinners, open to everyone at Chester Presbyterian Church 3424 W. Hundred Road, Details: 748-4636.

May 24 w

CHESTERFIELD NEEDLEWORK FRIENDS – 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Chester Library. Knit, crochet, socialize and share your techniques with others as you work on your own or group projects. All skill levels are welcome. Bring your own supplies. No registration required.

BOARD OF SUPERVISORS MEETING – Work session 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Lane B. Ramsey Administration Building (Room 502), 9901 Lori Rd. Regular meeting – 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Public Meeting Room, 10001 Iron Bridge Road, Chesterfield