School bus driver job fair

Chesterfield GovernmentSchools May 18, 2017 Press Release 0

Chesterfield County Public Schools is hosting three school bus driver job fairs. The schedule mirrors that of Chesterfield County Public Schools students: ten months with summers off.

The starting hourly rate for a Chesterfield County school bus driver is $14.27, and Chesterfield County Public Schools will train and pay approved bus driver applicants to earn a Commercial Driver’s License. In addition, once applicants have successfully completed the required training, they will be eligible for full-time benefits.

Applicants must be at least 21 years old with three years of driving experience, a driving record that must not reflect more than negative three points within the last 36 months, no DMV history of reckless driving or DUIs within the past five years and no criminal history of felonies or Child Protective Services cases.

The job fairs will be held May 16, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., at Meadowdale Library, 4301 Meadowdale Boulevard, June 19, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at Chester Library, 11800 Centre Street, and July 20, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at North Courthouse Library, 325 Courthouse Road For more information, visit mychesterfieldschools.com/apply-at-ccps.

