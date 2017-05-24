Trending

Girls’ basketball skills camp announced

Uncategorized May 24, 2017 Mark Fausz 0

Keeping up with the tradition of establishing a well-rounded girls’ basketball team, Coach Chevette Waller has announced dates for basketball camp at L.C. Bird...

Keeping up with the tradition of establishing a well-rounded girls’ basketball team, Coach Chevette Waller has announced dates for basketball camp at L.C. Bird High School.

Open to all girls, ages six through 16, the camp will be held June 19 through June 23 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 9 a.m. to noon on Friday.

Campers may bring a bag lunch or purchase lunch for $3. You may register at the door on Monday, June 19 at 8:30 a.m. or call Chevette Waller at (804) 216-1986 or (804) 768-6110. You may also e-mail chevete_waller@ccpsnet.net.

Add a comment

No comments so far.

Be first to leave comment below.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

As the heat rises

Fire & Life Safety May 30, 2017 0

W e have just experienced our warmest days of spring 2017....

The Rotary Club of Chester’s Annual Grillin’ on the Green with A Taste of Chester

Uncategorized May 24, 2017 0

Girls’ basketball skills camp announced

Uncategorized May 24, 2017 0

Keeping up with the tradition of establishing a well-rounded girls’ basketball...

Warriors look for warpath in postseason

Sports May 24, 2017 0

By ZACH LONG After 17 regular season games, the Matoaca baseball...

Memorial Day Dogpound

Uncategorized May 24, 2017 0

Hello and welcome back to the wonderful world of the Dogpound....

Bedwell accepts AD job at Bird, search for new coach begins

Uncategorized May 24, 2017 0

L.C. Bird veteran football coach David Bedwell, who captured three straight...
Copyright 2017. All rights reserved.