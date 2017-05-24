Girls’ basketball skills camp announced

Keeping up with the tradition of establishing a well-rounded girls’ basketball team, Coach Chevette Waller has announced dates for basketball camp at L.C. Bird...

Keeping up with the tradition of establishing a well-rounded girls’ basketball team, Coach Chevette Waller has announced dates for basketball camp at L.C. Bird High School.

Open to all girls, ages six through 16, the camp will be held June 19 through June 23 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 9 a.m. to noon on Friday.

Campers may bring a bag lunch or purchase lunch for $3. You may register at the door on Monday, June 19 at 8:30 a.m. or call Chevette Waller at (804) 216-1986 or (804) 768-6110. You may also e-mail chevete_waller@ccpsnet.net.