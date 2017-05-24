Memorial Day Dogpound

Hello and welcome back to the wonderful world of the Dogpound. Not counting Washington D.C. things have been pretty quiet around here. Speaking of...

Hello and welcome back to the wonderful world of the Dogpound. Not counting Washington D.C. things have been pretty quiet around here. Speaking of DC, it seems these days that they are spending more time on investigations, inquires, and hearings than working on any real legislation. In the past I would have said that was a good thing since it seems the less our government does the better off we really are…however, with all of the serious issues we face with health care, tax reform, security, and the economy…Congress needs to quit acting like Democrats and Republicans [or like little kids fighting over toys on the playground] and focus on the job they were hired to do. Anyway…with that being said..more importantly, we are coming up on a major holiday…

Memorial Day…which back in 1886 was designated Decoration Day since it was not dedicated to any one battle but to all Civil War soldiers who died during the war. May 30th was the official day of recognition till Congress passed the Uniform Monday Holiday Act in 1968 primarily to give government employees a three day holiday. I know we all think of this as a three-day weekend…to travel, work in the yard, sleep in etc…but I do ask that you do take time to remember those who have fallen..those who have given the ultimate sacrifice for this country and for us. Sometimes I feel that we forget just how precious a gift we have been given since we wake up every day with freedom staring us in the face, and we forget how many are giving their blood, sweat, and tears on a daily basis to make sure it stays that way.

THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK

“Freedom is never more than one generation away from extinction. We did not pass it to our children in the bloodstream. It must be fought for, protected, and handed on for them to do the same, or one day we will spend our sunset years telling our children and our children’s children what it was once like in the United States where men were free.” President Ronald Reagan

MISSING

The day after his wife disappeared in a kayaking accident in the Bay Of Fundy, Nova Scotia, a man answered his door to find two grim-faced Mounties. “We know it’s late, sir, but we have some information about your wife,” said one of the Mounties. “Tell me! Did you find her?” the husband shouted. The Mounties looked at each other. One said, “We have some bad news, some good news, and some really great news. Which do you want to hear first?” Fearing the worst, the ashen husband said “Give me the bad news first.” The second Mountie said, “I’m sorry to tell you, sir, but this morning we found your wife’s body in the bay.” “Oh my God!” exclaimed the husband. Swallowing hard, he asked, “What’s the good news?” The Mountie continued, “When we pulled her up, she had 6 twenty-five pound snow crabs and 12 good-size lobsters clinging to her.” Stunned, the husband demanded, “If that’s the good news, what’s the great news???” The Mountie answered, “We’re gonna pull her up again tomorrow.”

I am taking a few extra vacation days to make this a long five-day weekend…happy face! As always, be good, do good, play safe and remember to honor those who have given us so much.

JR