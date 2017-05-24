RECENTLY DECEASED

Alspaugh, Mr. Kenneth Melvin, 84, of North Chesterfield, a Korean War veteran, husband of Elizabeth Thomas Alspaugh. Allen, Ms. Stella Miller, 82, of Chesterfield. Banks, Mrs. Annie...

Alspaugh, Mr. Kenneth Melvin, 84, of North Chesterfield, a Korean War veteran, husband of Elizabeth Thomas Alspaugh.

Allen, Ms. Stella Miller, 82, of Chesterfield.

Banks, Mrs. Annie Beatrice, 84, of North Chesterfield, widow of John H. Banks.

Barden, Mr. Richard Charles, of North Chesterfield, husband of Deborah K. Barden.

Baugh, Ms. Marguerite “Sam” Marie, 62, of Chesterfield.

Berdeaux, Mrs. Eloise Stuart, 85, of North Chesterfield, widow of Lester Berdeaux.

Berkley, Mrs. Mary Ethylene Snead, 89, of Chesterfield, widow of James Edward Berkley Sr.

Deans, Mr. Christopher Wade, 43, of Chester.

Duncan, Mrs. Faye Ward, 82, of Chesterfield, a wife of Harold Duncan Sr.

Gayle, Mr. Ernest C., of North Chesterfield, husband of Peggy Lawson Gayle.

Gregory, Mr. John A. Jr., 69, of North Chesterfield, husband of Barbara Harper Gregory.

Goode, Mr. Carrington P. Jr., 76, of North Chesterfield, a Vietnam War Air Force veteran, husband of Janet Anne Goode.

Heath, Ms. Juanita Austin, 78, of Chester.

Hylton, Mrs. Nancy Jeter, 85, of Chesterfield, widow of Darrell Hylton.

Johnson, Mrs. Jacquelyn Agnes “Jackie” Lux, 30, of Chesterfield, wife of Tyler Johnson.

Kemp, Mr. Murray A., 78, of North Chesterfield, an Army veteran, husband of Pam Kemp.

Manns, Mr. Donald Edward, 81, of Chesterfield, husband of Nina M. Manns.

Matchunis, Mr. Bruce Michael, 58, of North Chesterfield.

Verstreate, Mr. Robert Lee “Papa” Jr., 54, of North Chesterfield.

Watson, Mr. Robert, 89, of Chesterfield, husband of Edith Watson.

Zimmerman, Miss Akaila Nicole, 16, of North Chesterfield, daughter of Suzanne S. Zimmerman and Todd J. Zimmerman.