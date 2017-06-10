Beulah replacement school to open August 2018

Trending
CommunitySchools June 10, 2017 VN Staff 0

DALE DISTRICT SCHOOL BOARD MEMBER JOHN ERBACH

Work has started on the new replacement for Beulah Elementary School to be built at a different location from the original school, making the new school more centrally located in the attendance zone.

Members of the School Board and other local leaders broke ground on one of several school projects financed through the 2013 Bond Referendum.
The new school will replace the original Beulah Elementary, which was built in 1928, and is scheduled to open August 2018.

 

Groundbreaking for the new Beulah ES.

 

