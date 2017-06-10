Beulah replacement school to open August 2018

Work has started on the new replacement for Beulah Elementary School to be built at a different location from the original school, making the...

Members of the School Board and other local leaders broke ground on one of several school projects financed through the 2013 Bond Referendum.

The new school will replace the original Beulah Elementary, which was built in 1928, and is scheduled to open August 2018.