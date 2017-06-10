Meadowbrook High School Road Named for Army Hero

Trending
Community June 10, 2017 VN Staff 0

A road at Meadowbrook High School in honor of fallen soldier, Staff Sgt. Michael D. Moody Jr., U.S. Army, who was killed fighting in Iraq.

The ceremony marked the official naming of the road to Michael Moody Jr. Drive. It is appropriate that the road is named in his honor, since Moody spent his teenage years
in Chesterfield County, graduating from Meadowbrook High School in 1994.

Moody was fatally wounded on June 23, 2007 from wounds sustained while engaging the enemy in Baghdad Iraq when insurgents attacked his unit. During his
distinguished career, Moody was awarded two Army Commendation Medals and two Army Achievement Medals. “We are proud to recognize Michael’s sacrifice by naming this road in his name,” said Dorothy Jaeckle, chair of the Chesterfield County Board of Supervisors. “It is a fitting memorial both to his love of his country and his commitment to his military service.”

Moody was born on June 13, 1976, and was 31 years old at the time of his death.

