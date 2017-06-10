POLICE BLOTTER

AMHERST RIDGE LP (27xx block) 05/23/2017 12:01 a.m. – Unknown entry. Electronics, money, and miscellaneous items stolen from vehicle. ARBOR MEADOWS DR...

ARBOR MEADOWS DR (67xx block) 05/28/2017 9:00 p.m. – Vandalism-Residential

AUTUMN POINT DR (69xx block) 05/29/2017 7:45 p.m. – Vandalism-Other

TOTAL INCIDENTS IN WHICH POLICE WERE INVOLVED —– May 24 to May 30

assaults – 48 larceny – 41 animal cases – 30 traffic – 27 miscellaneous – 24 fraud – 22 vandalism – 20 death investigations – 18

drug offenses – 15 burglary – 3 weapon violations – 3 robbery – 2 injury – 1 trespassing – 0

BEULAH RD (40xx block) 05/22/2017 3:30 p.m. – Bicycles stolen from residence.

BRITTONWOOD DR (100xx block) 02/15/2017 12:00 p.m. – Household goods stolen from vehicle.

BROADWATER WY (150xx block) 05/26/2017 3:00 p.m. – Rear window entry. Clothing , electronics, firearms, jewelry, and miscellaneous items stolen from residence.

CANDLELAMP LN (98xx block) 05/24/2017 11:00 a.m. – Vandalism-Residential

CHESTER RD (98xx block) 05/10/2017 12:01 a.m. – Front passenger window entry. Firearms stolen from vehicle.

CHESTERTOWNE RD (122xx block) 05/19/2017 8:00 a.m. – Vandalism-Residential

COLONNADE DR (37xx block) 05/22/2017 2:00 a.m. – Vandalism-Motor Vehicle

COOPERTON CR (140xx block) 04/30/2017 12:00 p.m. – Miscellaneous items stolen from residence.

E DENNY CT (64xx block) 05/14/2017 12:00 p.m. – Bicycles stolen from residence.

GATELINE DR (68xx block) 05/27/2017 1:00 a.m. – Unknown door entry. Nothing reported stolen.

GRAND OAKS FOREST CR (50xx block) 05/25/2017 9:00 a.m. – Firearms stolen from vehicle.

GREYLEDGE BLVD (10xx block) 05/19/2017 12:00 p.m. – Front door entry. Firearms, jewelry, and miscellaneous items stolen.

HALLOWAY AVE (203xx block) 05/24/2017 2:55 p.m. – Electronics stolen from school building.

HAPPY HILL RD (133xx block) 05/24/2017 10:00 p.m. – Vandalism-Mailbox

HAPPY HILL RD (133xx block) 05/25/2017 9:00 p.m. – Vandalism-Mailbox

HARROWGATE RD (160xx block) 05/23/2017 1:50 a.m. – Front window entry. Nothing reported stolen from store.

HEATHBROOK TR (135xx block) 05/26/2017 7:43 a.m. – Vandalism-Residential

HICKORY RD (103xx block) 05/15/2017 8:00 a.m. – Miscellaneous items stolen from residence.

HICKORY RD (42xx block) 05/23/2017 5:00 p.m. – Rear door entry. Miscellaneous items stolen from business.

HOPKINS RD (47xx block) 05/25/2017 7:30 p.m. – Vandalism to school building.

HOPKINS RD (83xx block) 05/27/2017 8:40 p.m. – Vandalism-Mailbox

HUSTING TR (99xx block) 05/28/2017 9:00 p.m. – Vandalism-Residential

IRON BRIDGE RD (54xx block) 05/26/2017 1:00 p.m. – Weapons Violations-Illegal Possession

JEFFERSON DAVIS HWY (54xx block) 04/20/2017 8:00 a.m. – Consumable goods and miscellaneous items stolen from business.

KINGSTON AVE (132xx block) 05/26/2017 4:55 a.m. – Consumable goods, electronics, and miscellaneous items taken from victim.

KNOBBLY CT (27xx block) 05/21/2017 5:30 p.m. – Consumable goods stolen from residence.

LAUREL OAK RD (41xx block) 05/26/2017 6:45 p.m. -Injury-Accidental – Overdose

LONGHOUSE RD (177xx block) 05/24/2017 7:20 a.m. – Electronics stolen from school building.

LUCKYLEE CS (35xx block) 05/23/2017 3:00 p.m. – Vandalism-Motor Vehicle

N HANDEL CT (55xx block) 05/24/2017 5:55 p.m. – Vandalism-Motor Vehicle

OCTOBER RD (41xx block) 05/17/2017 7:00 a.m. – Unknown entry. Electronics, household goods, and miscellaneous items stolen from residence.

OMALLEY DR (70xx block) 03/04/2017 4:00 p.m. – Money taken from vehicle.

OMALLEY DR (70xx block) 05/23/2017 8:56 a.m. – Trespassing (Including Prowler)-Residential

OREGON OAK DR (35xx block) 05/23/2017 10:00 p.m. – Unknown entry. Money and miscellaneous items stolen from vehicle.

PAMPAS DR (98xx block) 04/25/2017 12:00 p.m. – Rear door entry. Nothing reported stolen.

PERLOCK RD (27xx block) 12/10/2016 8:00 a.m. – Jewelry stolen from residence.

RAMBLEWOOD DR (137xx block) 05/26/2017 5:00 p.m. – Weapons Violations-Accidental Discharge

RIVER RD (98xx block) 10/11/2016 12:00 p.m. – Rear door entry. Electronics, firearms, and miscellaneous items stolen from residence.

RIVERTERRACE RD (208xx block) 05/28/2017 3:00 a.m. – Money stolen from residence.

ROLAND VIEW DR (156xx block) 04/06/2017 8:00 a.m. – Vehicle parts stolen from residence.

SHADY CREEK RD ((34xx block) 05/28/2017 6:30 p.m. – Vandalism-Motor Vehicle

SHALLOW CREEK LN (143xx block) 05/22/2017 10:00 p.m. – Consumable goods stolen from vehicle.

SHILOH DR (93xx block) 05/18/2017 11:30 a.m. – Miscellaneous items stolen from residence.

SHORE LAKE TURN (133xx block) 05/29/2017 4:40 a.m. – Front driver’s side door entered. Consumable goods, firearms, money, and miscellaneous items stolen from vehicle.

SUMMER ARBOR LN ((109xx block) 05/23/2017 7:30 a.m. – Vandalism-Residential

SUNBEAM RD (53xx block) 05/25/2017 9:00 p.m. – Vandalism-Motor Vehicle

W HARBOUR DR (9xx block) 05/27/2017 12:01 a.m. – Electronics and miscellaneous items stolen from residence.

W HUNDRED RD (30xx block) 05/27/2017 6:00 p.m. – Side door entry. Nothing reported stolen.

W HUNDRED RD (36xx block) 05/23/2017 7:00 a.m. – Vandalism-Motor Vehicle

W HUNDRED RD (36xx block) 05/24/2017 11:00 a.m. – Money stolen from school building.

WARREN AVE (215xx block) 05/28/2017 11:15 p.m. – Firearms stolen from vehicle.

WEDGEMERE RD (47xx block) 05/23/2017 7:00 p.m. – Vandalism-Motor Vehicle Wednesday

WHETSTONE RD (54xx block) 05/03/2017 12:01 a.m. – Money stolen from residence.

WILLIS RD (21xx block) 05/28/2017 12:53 p.m. – Electronics stolen from restaurant.

WILLOWDALE DR (205xx block) 05/24/2017 11:00 a.m. – Miscellaneous items stolen from residence.

WOODDWORTH RD (29xx block) 05/24/2017 4:24 p.m. – Electronics, money, and miscellaneous items stolen from residence.

WOODSACRE LN (141xx block) 05/22/2017 6:00 p.m. – Unknown entry. Electronics, money, and miscellaneous items stolen from vehicle.