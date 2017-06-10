Pre-school teacher retires

Linda Callery officially retired from Chester Presbyterian Preschool after 31 years of teaching. Mrs Callery’s last day of teaching Pre- Kindergarten was May 26,...

Linda Callery officially retired from Chester Presbyterian Preschool after 31 years of teaching. Mrs Callery’s last day of teaching Pre- Kindergarten was May 26, 2017 and a reception was held in her honor. Pictured is Linda Callery and her assistant Chris Brooks.