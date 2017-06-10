RECENTLY DECEASED
Obituaries June 10, 2017 VN Staff 0
Atkins, Mrs. Elizabeth Lamb “Libbie,” 72, of Chesterfield, an Army retiree who served at Fort Lee, wife of Edward Atkins.
Blade, Mrs. Elaine May Clark, 78, of Chesterfield, widow of Charles “Joe” Blade.
Cason, Mr. Lewis Jr., 56, of Chesterfield.
Hansboro, Mr. Jeff, of North Chesterfield, an Air Force veteran. husband of Bertha Hansboro.
Johnson, Mr. Marshall Jr., 64, of Chester, companion of Kathy Cotter.
Lively, Mr. Anthony Russell “T.J.” Jr., 37, of Chester.
Sheek, Mr. John William, 65, of North Chesterfield.
Smith, Mrs. Ercelle Kitchen Barnett, 100, of Chesterfield, widow of Raymond O. Barnett Sr. and Hershel C. Smith.
Waddill, Mrs. Joyce Overton, 82, of Chester, widow of James T. Waddill III.
Wilder, Dr. DeTanya, 67, of North Chesterfield, husband of Lugenia Barnes Wilder.
CHESTER’S HIGH ON JUMPIN’ JOHNNY WILSON
THAT WAS THEN: Dutch Gap Motors
Meadowbrook High School Road Named for Army Hero
Beulah replacement school to open August 2018
Taking Comfort
Mixing Bowl Jun 10, 2017 0
No comments so far.
Be first to leave comment below.