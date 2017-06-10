RECENTLY DECEASED

Atkins, Mrs. Elizabeth Lamb “Libbie,” 72, of Chesterfield, an Army retiree who served at Fort Lee, wife of Edward Atkins. Blade, Mrs. Elaine May Clark, 78,...

Atkins, Mrs. Elizabeth Lamb “Libbie,” 72, of Chesterfield, an Army retiree who served at Fort Lee, wife of Edward Atkins.

Blade, Mrs. Elaine May Clark, 78, of Chesterfield, widow of Charles “Joe” Blade.

Cason, Mr. Lewis Jr., 56, of Chesterfield.

Hansboro, Mr. Jeff, of North Chesterfield, an Air Force veteran. husband of Bertha Hansboro.

Johnson, Mr. Marshall Jr., 64, of Chester, companion of Kathy Cotter.

Lively, Mr. Anthony Russell “T.J.” Jr., 37, of Chester.

Sheek, Mr. John William, 65, of North Chesterfield.

Smith, Mrs. Ercelle Kitchen Barnett, 100, of Chesterfield, widow of Raymond O. Barnett Sr. and Hershel C. Smith.

Waddill, Mrs. Joyce Overton, 82, of Chester, widow of James T. Waddill III.

Wilder, Dr. DeTanya, 67, of North Chesterfield, husband of Lugenia Barnes Wilder.