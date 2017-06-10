Trending

RECENTLY DECEASED

Obituaries June 10, 2017 VN Staff 0

Atkins, Mrs. Elizabeth Lamb “Libbie,” 72, of Chesterfield, an Army retiree who served at Fort Lee, wife of Edward Atkins. Blade, Mrs. Elaine May Clark, 78,...

Atkins, Mrs. Elizabeth Lamb “Libbie,” 72, of Chesterfield, an Army retiree who served at Fort Lee, wife of Edward Atkins.

Blade, Mrs. Elaine May Clark, 78, of Chesterfield, widow of Charles “Joe” Blade.

Cason, Mr. Lewis Jr., 56, of Chesterfield.

Hansboro, Mr. Jeff, of North Chesterfield, an Air Force veteran. husband of Bertha Hansboro.

Johnson, Mr. Marshall Jr., 64, of Chester, companion of Kathy Cotter.

Lively, Mr. Anthony Russell “T.J.” Jr., 37, of Chester.

Sheek, Mr. John William, 65, of North Chesterfield.

Smith, Mrs. Ercelle Kitchen Barnett, 100, of Chesterfield, widow of Raymond O. Barnett Sr. and Hershel C. Smith.

Waddill, Mrs. Joyce Overton, 82, of Chester, widow of James T. Waddill III.

Wilder, Dr. DeTanya, 67, of North Chesterfield, husband of Lugenia Barnes Wilder.

 

Add a comment

No comments so far.

Be first to leave comment below.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

CHESTER’S HIGH ON JUMPIN’ JOHNNY WILSON

CHESTER’S HIGH ON JUMPIN’ JOHNNY WILSON

Community Jun 10, 2017 0

Johnny Wilson was a athletic star, succeeding in four...
THAT WAS THEN: Dutch Gap Motors

THAT WAS THEN: Dutch Gap Motors

History Jun 10, 2017 0

The dealership was owned by Harold Tench Goyne, Sr....
Meadowbrook High School Road Named for Army Hero

Meadowbrook High School Road Named for Army Hero

Community Jun 10, 2017 0

A road at Meadowbrook High School in honor of...
Beulah replacement school to open August 2018

Beulah replacement school to open August 2018

Community Jun 10, 2017 0

Work has started on the new replacement for Beulah...

Taking Comfort

Mixing Bowl Jun 10, 2017 0

Even though the “official” start of summer is not until June...

Pre-school teacher retires

Schools Jun 10, 2017 0

Linda Callery officially retired from Chester Presbyterian Preschool after 31 years...
Copyright 2017. All rights reserved.