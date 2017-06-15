Chesterfield police chief to retire

CHESTERFIELD – Col. Thierry G. Dupuis, chief of police for Chesterfield, announced he will retire Sept. 1, having served the residents of Chesterfield County...

CHESTERFIELD – Col. Thierry G. Dupuis, chief of police for Chesterfield, announced he will retire Sept. 1, having served the residents of Chesterfield County and the Richmond region for 40 years.

“It has been an honor and a privilege to have served our community and this region for the last 40 years as a law enforcement officer,” Col. Dupuis said.

During his tenure, Col. Dupuis’ focus has been on strengthening community-police partnerships and building a department that is responsive to the community’s needs. His commitment to educating the community and preventing criminal activity has helped spur the growth of the department’s Community Academy program and Chesterfield’s designation as a certified crime prevention community.

“We have been very fortunate to have someone of Colonel Dupuis’ integrity as our chief of police,” said Dorothy Jaeckle, chair of the Chesterfield County Board of Supervisors and Bermuda District representative. “He has a very clear set of ethics that is reflected in the caliber of the personnel of our police department. His qualities and leadership will be missed by Chesterfield and the region.”

Col. Dupuis was appointed chief of police for Chesterfield on July 10, 2007. He began his law enforcement career in 1977 as a deputy with the Richmond City Sergeant’s Office, which is now known as the Richmond City Sheriff’s Office.