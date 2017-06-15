Trending
Congratulations Class of 2017 Congratulations Class of 2017

Congratulations Class of 2017

CommunitySchools June 15, 2017 VN Staff

front401
More than 4,000 Chesterfield County Public Schools students received their high school diplomas during graduation ceremonies June 7-12 at Virginia Commonwealth University’s Siegel Center... Congratulations Class of 2017

More than 4,000 Chesterfield County Public Schools students received their high school diplomas during graduation ceremonies June 7-12 at Virginia Commonwealth University’s Siegel Center in Richmond and Virginia State University’s Multi-purpose Center in Ettrick.

Graduations at VCU and VSU were streamed live online at http://mychesterfieldschools.com/students/graduation/and on Comcast Channel 96. Each graduation will be re-broadcast exactly two weeks later on Comcast Channel 96 and Verizon Fios Channel 26, and the ceremonies will be available online at http://chesterfieldschoolsva.swagit.com/original-programming/. Photos courtesy of Chesterfield County Public Schools.

Meadowbrook High School     356 Graduates Valedictorian – Majd Aboul Hosn Salutatorian – Roberto Chavez  

 

 

Thomas Dale High School 492 Graduates Valedictorian – Aaron Douglas Rose Salutatorian – Caroline Elizabeth Johnson

Matoaca High School 423 Graduates Valedictorian – Kevin Shaw Salutatorian – Sarah Patton

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Lloyd C. Bird High School 401 Graduates Valedictorian – Mimi Thi Tran Salutatorian – Matthew Anthony King

Dogpound graduate

Dogpound Jun 21, 2017 0

Hello, and welcome back to the wonderful world of the Dogpound....

Summer program hopes to be good influence for kids

Community Jun 15, 2017

A mother and son duo best known for their ASSIST Student...

Rockin’ with Fort Lee Jazz Band

Uncategorized Jun 15, 2017

         What may have been a little disappointing for some was refreshing...
Passion for the all-American sports car

Passion for the all-American sports car

Community Jun 15, 2017

Larry Halley bought his first sports car 52 years...

VN Baseball Player of the Year: Hunter Vay, Thomas Dale

Baseball Jun 15, 2017

The Conference 3 Player of the Year and 6A South region...

VN Softball Player of the Year: Lauryn King, Thomas Dale

Softball Jun 15, 2017

Lauryn King is now a two-time Village News Softball Player of...
Copyright 2017. All rights reserved.