Congratulations Class of 2017

More than 4,000 Chesterfield County Public Schools students received their high school diplomas during graduation ceremonies June 7-12 at Virginia Commonwealth University’s Siegel Center...

More than 4,000 Chesterfield County Public Schools students received their high school diplomas during graduation ceremonies June 7-12 at Virginia Commonwealth University’s Siegel Center in Richmond and Virginia State University’s Multi-purpose Center in Ettrick.

Graduations at VCU and VSU were streamed live online at http://mychesterfieldschools.com/students/graduation/and on Comcast Channel 96. Each graduation will be re-broadcast exactly two weeks later on Comcast Channel 96 and Verizon Fios Channel 26, and the ceremonies will be available online at http://chesterfieldschoolsva.swagit.com/original-programming/. Photos courtesy of Chesterfield County Public Schools.