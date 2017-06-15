Passion for the all-American sports car

Larry Halley bought his first sports car 52 years ago, a 1953 Chevrolet Corvette (C1). He paid $650 for it and drove it until...

Larry Halley bought his first sports car 52 years ago, a 1953 Chevrolet Corvette (C1). He paid $650 for it and drove it until 1982. After sitting for 30 years, he and his son Larry Jr. decided to restore the car back to its original form. After a five-year restoration project, the father and son drove the car 13 miles, the most ever since restoration, to the Corvette Club of Richmond 21st Annual Roundup, hosted by a club Halley Sr. helped start 51 years ago. Halley’s ownership of a Corvette was one of many stories that could be heard during the gathering. The American-made sports car had many memories for all the owners. The older generations brought back memories and the newer generations took on new meaning.

Mike Minnicimo had his 1957 black and white Corvette on display. “The ’57 is a symbol of carhops, drive-ins and drag racing,” he said. He also has a 2017 with only a 1,000 miles driven on it. “Today the cars are about technology and sophistication,” he said. “They have always been special.”

Seven generations were on display, with clubs being represented from as far away as Pennsylvania. First, second, and third place awards were given for each generation, along with Best of Show, Best Engine, and Best Interior. A Carter Myers Employee Choice Award was also presented.

Halley’s 1953 Polar White Corvette won Best of Show. Roosevelt Diggs from the York, Pa. club Living a Dream won Best Engine for his 2017 Black Coupe, and Curtis Tyler, fellow club member, won Best Interior for his yellow C6 Coupe. Diggs also won the Carter Myers Employee Choice Award.

The convention was hosted by Heritage Chevrolet located at the corner of West Hundred Road and Jefferson Davis Highway. Jay Burchell, president and general manager of Heritage, was amazed at the number of Corvettes that drove in to the dealership lot for the summit.

“It’s great,” he said about the June 3 assembly. “It was the biggest ever. Over 120 Corvettes…We are Trucktown…But today Corvette Stingray Town for sure.”

“It is the largest turnout in my memory,” said club president Bob Brody A combination of great weather, great sponsors, good advertising, and most importantly, lots of help from the club membership, made the Round-up a success.

This was a fund-raiser for the club and a portion of the proceeds will be given to FeedMore.