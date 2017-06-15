RECENTLY DECEASED

Trending

Aikey, Mrs. Margaret Anne, 89, of North Chesterfield, wife of Harold Aikey.

Arnold, Mrs. Cacilia, of Chesterfield, widow of Alfred James Arnold.

Baltz, Mrs. Lucy Capel, 89, of Chesterfield, wife of Louis W. Baltz.

Coleman, Mr. Hugh Jett, 86, of Chesterfield, a veteran of the Virginia Army National Guard, husband of Louise Penny Coleman.

Fries, Mrs. Gertrud H., 90, of Chesterfield, widow of William D. Fries Jr.

Fuller, Mrs. Helen Butler, 90, of Chesterfield, widow of William D. Fuller Jr.

Haley, Miss Karin Michelle, 44, of North Chesterfield.

Ivey, Mr. Chester W., of Chesterfield, husband of Barbara C. Ivey.

Lester, Mrs. Helen Cassandra, 58, of North Chesterfield, an executive secretary with the Commonwealth of Virginia, wife of Gary S. Lester.

Mawyer, Mr. Goodman “Goody” Jr., 82, of North Chesterfield, an Army veteran, widower of Nan M. Mawyer.

Mercer, Mr. Michael E., 56, of North Chesterfield, husband of Linda W. Mercer.

Moss, Mr. Glenn D., 69, of Chesterfield, husband of Judy Moss.

Newman, Mrs. Judy Peele, 69, of North Chesterfield, wife of Thomas E. Newman.

Royall, Mr. Doron, of Chesterfield.

Shepherd, Mrs. Margaret “Peggy,” 88, of Chesterfield, widow of Leonard “Shep” Shepherd.

Walker, Mr. George B. Jr., 78, of Chesterfield, husband of Wanda Lee Walker.

