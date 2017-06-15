Rockin’ with Fort Lee Jazz Band

What may have been a little disappointing for some was refreshing for others during the 15th annual Fort Lee Army Band concert sponsored by...

The Kiwanis annual concert event has always been a patriotic event with the Fort Lee Army Band playing, but due to budget cuts on the base, the full band was not able to attend this year.

Not even a scaled down band like the performance last year. But they did have a band that could perform, the 392nd Rock Band was scheduled. They considered their line-up of music to be jazz/rock.

And with nearly 300 attendees on the green with their chairs, blankets and some with a picnic supper; kids were dancing and legs were rocking and the one-hour performance was a success for most.

This Thursday, the Chester Community Association will continue with their Third Thursdays on the Green with a 6:30 p.m. performance by the Cary Street Ramblers.