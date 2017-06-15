Rockin’ with Fort Lee Jazz Band

Trending

         What may have been a little disappointing for some was refreshing for others during the 15th annual Fort Lee Army Band concert sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of Chester and Village News.
The Kiwanis annual concert event has always been a patriotic event with the Fort Lee Army Band playing, but due to budget cuts on the base, the full band was not able to attend this year.

Not even a scaled down band like the performance last year. But they did have a band that could perform, the 392nd Rock Band was scheduled. They considered their line-up of music to be jazz/rock.

And with nearly 300 attendees on the green with their chairs, blankets and some with a picnic supper; kids were dancing and legs were rocking and the one-hour performance was a success for most.

This Thursday, the Chester Community Association will continue with their Third Thursdays on the Green with a 6:30 p.m. performance by the Cary Street Ramblers.

