VN Baseball Player of the Year: Hunter Vay, Thomas Dale

The Conference 3 Player of the Year and 6A South region co-Player of the Year put together quite a senior season. After signing to play at VCU in the fall, Hunter Vay continued to impress this spring, and he further proved he is a Division I talent.

Vay finished the season with a .542 batting average and .640 on-base percentage. His overall offensive production at the plate and ability to consistently get on base was huge for the Knights. He hit three home runs and knocked in 19 runs.

The three-time first-team All-Conference catcher has made big plays throughout his career. He is confident in his abilities, and he puts in the hard work to back it up. Coach Chris Marshall has seen it for himself.

“Hunter is a kid who works hard and is dedicated to getting better every day,” said Marshall. “It’s a trait you want to see in your players, especially as a senior. A great student as well, excellent example of what a Dale athlete should be.”

“Hunter plays with confidence. He trusts that his hard work will pay off on the field” Marshall added. “I expect he’ll be a great leader for VCU.”

In 2015, Vay hit a game-winning home run versus James River in the conference semifinals to advance the Knights. This season, he hit a solo shot in the first inning of a big Conference 3 game against James River that ended in a 1-0 win for the Knights.

A talented and clutch player, Vay will go down as one of the best to play at Thomas Dale. He follows in the footsteps of Bill Cullen who went on to have a terrific career at VCU.