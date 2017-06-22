POLICE BLOTTER

ALCOTT RD (25xx block) 06/11/2017 9:45 p.m. – Consumable goods stolen from residence. ALCOTT RD (25xx block) 06/11/2017 9:45 p.m. – Consumable goods stolen...

ALCOTT RD (25xx block) 06/11/2017 9:45 p.m. – Consumable goods stolen from residence. ALLERTON ST (61xx block) 10/01/2016 8:00 a.m. – Rear door entry. Electronics and miscellaneous items reported stolen. ASHTON WOODS DR (52xx block) 06/07/2017 8:00 a.m. – Miscellaneous items stolen from residence. AUTUMNLEAF DR (58xx block) 06/02/2017 5:00 p.m. – Vandalism to a residence. BARON DR (60xx block) 06/06/2017 6:30 p.m. – Front passenger side door entered. Electronics and miscellaneous items reported stolen from vehicle. BERMUDA CT (143xx block) 06/09/2017 8:00 p.m. – Money and miscellaneous items stolen from vehicle. BERMUDA POINT CT (141xx block) 06/09/2017 6:30 p.m. – Money stolen from vehicle. BRANNER PL (123xx block) 06/04/2017 10:00 p.m. – Electronics, jewelry, and miscellaneous items stolen from vehicle. BROADWATER RD (36xx block) 06/10/2017 1:00 p.m. – Rear window entered. Clothing, electronics, and jewelry stolen from residence. BUENA VISTA BLVD (23xx block) 06/06/2017 10:00 p.m. – Front driver's side door entered. Firearms and money reported stolen from vehicle. CHESTER RD (85xx block) 05/26/2017 5:00 p.m. – Rear door entry. Household goods reported stolen. CHURCH RD (191xx block) 06/06/2017 12:46 p.m. – Vandalism to a church. COGBILL RD (39xx block) 06/04/2017 9:00 p.m. – Front passenger window entered. Electronics, money, and consumable goods reported stolen from vehicle.CORVUS CT (6xx block) 06/01/2013 8:00 a.m. – Rape-Forcible COURTHOUSE RD (103xx block) 05/01/2017 7:00 a.m. – Miscellaneous items stolen from school building. COURTHOUSE RD (95xx block) 06/07/2017 2:20 p.m. – Vandalism to a vehicle. CRYSTAL DOWNS LN (125xx block) 06/05/2017 8:00 p.m. – Money and miscellaneous items stolen from residence.DOVERSHIRE RD (26xx block) 06/02/2017 5:00 p.m. – Rear door entered. Electronics and miscellaneous items reported stolen from residence. E HUNDRED RD (3xx block) 06/06/2017 3:30 p.m. – Miscellaneous items stolen from construction site. ESTHER LN (147xx block) 06/09/2017 12:01 a.m. – Trespassing (Including Prowler)-Residential GUNSHOP LN (55xx block) 06/06/2017 5:00 p.m. – Front driver's side door entered. Nothing reported stolen. HAMPTON AVE (213xx block) 06/03/2017 9:00 p.m. – Adjacent building entered at residence. Miscellaneous items reported stolen.HIDDENWELL LN (42xx block) 06/05/2017 12:00 p.m. – Front door entry. Household goods reported stolen. HUSTING TR (98xx block) 06/05/2017 6:39

a.m. – Vandalism to a vehicle. IRON BRIDGE RD (109xx block) 06/10/2017 3:30 a.m. – Side window entered. Electronics stolen from church. IRON BRIDGE RD (120xx block) 06/08/2017 12:50 p.m. – Money and miscellaneous items reported stolen. IRON BRIDGE RD (121xx block) 06/04/2017 10:00 p.m. – Miscellaneous items stolen from store. JACKSON ST (66xx block) 06/05/2017 3:30 p.m. – Jewelry reported stolen from residence. JAYMONT DR (47xx block) 06/03/2017 5:00 p.m. – Rear door entered. Clothing, electronics, jewelry, and miscellaneous items reported stolen. JEFFERSON DAVIS HWY (97xx block) 06/06/2017 5:25 p.m. – Electronics reported stolen.JEFFERSON DAVIS HWY (106xx block) 06/05/2017 6:00 p.m. – Vehicle parts stolen from dealership.JEFFERSON DAVIS HWY (69xx block) 06/06/2017 2:50 p.m. – Miscellaneous items stolen from residence. JEFFERSON DAVIS HWY (71xx block) 05/22/2017 12:01 a.m. – Unknown Yellow Backhoe/Loader VA tags stolen. JEFFERSON DAVIS HWY (91xx block) 06/05/2017 2:00 a.m. – Miscellaneous items stolen from store. JEFFERSON DAVIS HWY (92xx block) 05/29/2017 10:00 p.m. – Electronics and miscellaneous items stolen from residence. KEYDET CT (61xx block) 06/04/2017 4:00 p.m. – Vehicle parts stolen. LAKE FALLS DR (117xx block) 06/05/2017 10:00 p.m. – Vehicle parts stolen. LAKE SUMMER CT (44xx block) 06/08/2017 10:00 p.m. – Bicycles stolen from residence. MAIN ST (33xx block) 06/09/2017 4:00 p.m. – Side window entered. Electronics stolen from residence. MARINA DR (25xx block) 06/06/2017 9:00 p.m. – Vandalism to a residence. MEADOWDALE BLVD (34xx block) 06/01/2017 12:00 p.m. – Firearms stolen from residence. MEADOWDALE BLVD (34xx block) 06/06/2017 5:00 a.m. – Vandalism to a vehicle. MEADOWDALE BLVD (35xx block) 06/07/2017 8:50 p.m. – Vandalism to a vehicle. MEMORY LN (103xx block) 06/05/2017 11:00 p.m. – Vehicle parts stolen. NORMANDALE AVE (27xx block) 06/01/2017 12:01 a.m. – Front door entered. Nothing reported stolen. OLD BERMUDA HUNDRED RD (24xx block) 06/07/2016 12:00 p.m. – Clothing, household goods, electronics, and miscellaneous items stolen from residence.PERDUE SPRINGS LP (120xx block) 06/06/2017 6:00 p.m. – Front driver's side door entered. Consumable goods, money, and miscellaneous items stolen from vehicle. PHILBROOK RD (63xx block) 02/01/2017 8:00 a.m. – Vehicle parts stolen. PRIORITY WY (162xx block) 05/26/2017 8:00 a.m. – Money and miscellaneous items stolen from vehicle. RIVER FORK WY (134xx block) 06/09/2017 11:00 a.m. – Electronics stolen from residence.ROSENBLUM CT (61xx block) 06/05/2017 9:00 p.m. – Vandalism to a vehicle. SHERBET LN (117xx block) 06/05/2017 3:00 p.m. – Rape-Forcible SIR DINNADAN CT (84xx block) 06/06/2017 1:00 a.m. – Vandalism to a vehicle. SOURWOOD LN (45xx block) 06/06/2017 1:00 a.m. – Vandalism to a vehicle. SPRUCE AVE (145xx block) 05/02/2017 10:30 a.m. – Purse snatching at discount store. SPRUCEWOOD AVE (52xx block) 06/09/2017 12:00 a.m. – Money stolen from residence. TELSTAR DR (96xx block) 06/09/2017 10:00 p.m. – Front driver's side door entered. Money and miscellaneous items stolen from vehicle. VERITAS WY (66xx block) 06/07/2017 3:00 p.m. – Vehicle parts stolen. W HARBOUR DR (8xx block) 06/05/2017 11:00 p.m. – Consumable goods stolen from residence. W HUNDRED RD (12xx block) 10/20/2016 2:51 a.m. – Miscellaneous property stolen from SBA Tower. W HUNDRED RD (24xx block) 06/07/2017 6:30 p.m. – Front driver's side door entered. Electronics stolen from vehicle. W HUNDRED RD (30xx block) 06/06/2017 8:04 a.m. – Clothing and miscellaneous items stolen from office building. WATCHRUN DR (44xx block) 06/05/2017 1:00 a.m. – Vandalism to a residence. WESTWOOD ST (69xx block) 06/08/2017 9:00 p.m. – Front driver's side door entered. Electronics and miscellaneous items stolen from vehicle. WHITEPINE RD (66xx block) 06/06/2017 7:45 p.m. – Miscellaneous items stolen from vehicle. WHITEPINE RD (75xx block) 06/09/2017 5:00 p.m. – Front driver's side window entered. Miscellaneous items stolen from vehicle. WILLIS RD (23xx block) 06/03/2017 8:00 a.m. – Clothing, Consumable goods, electronics, and miscellaneous items reported stolen. WINFREE ST (125xx block) 06/09/2017 9:00 p.m. – Money stolen from vehicle. WINFREE ST (126xx block) 06/09/2017 8:00 p.m. – Miscellaneous items stolen from vehicle. WOODPECKER RD (198xx block) 05/06/2017 8:00 a.m. – Electronics and jewelry stolen from residence. WOODPECKER RD (208xx block) 06/08/2017 10:15 p.m. – Robbery with a firearm from convenience store. WOODWORTH RD (29xx block) 06/08/2017 6:10 a.m. – Money reported stolen from residence. YARD ARM DR (37xx block) 06/03/2017 12:00 p.m. – Rear door entered. Nothing reported stolen.