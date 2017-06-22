Free summer meals at local libraries

Chesterfield County Public Library is offering free lunches this summer as part of the United States Department of Agriculture’s Summer Food Service Program. Lunches...

Chesterfield County Public Library is offering free lunches this summer as part of the United States Department of Agriculture’s Summer Food Service Program. Lunches will be served at four locations. The meals are free and no enrollment is necessary. Meals are available to all children 18 and younger. The schedule for the lunch program is:

June 19-Sept. 1 – Chester Library, Tuesdays through Fridays, 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.; Ettrick-Matoaca Library, Mondays through Thursdays, 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.; LaPrade Library, Mondays through Thursdays, 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.; Meadowdale Library, Mondays through Thursdays, 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

For more information about the program, or if you are interested in volunteering to assist with the lunch program, please contact one of the participating libraries.

The summer meals program is funded through the USDA and the program is to ensure that low-income children continue to receive nutritious meals when school is not in session. Funding from the USDA’s program is allocated to the Virginia Department of Health, which then administers the funds to the organizations that purchase and prepare the meals. The school system is partnering with Child Care Resources, the organization providing and distributing meals to the libraries.

During the summer of 2016, the libraries provided 1052 free lunches at three locations over a six week period.

Children will be able to participate in other summer learning program activities while participating in the lunch program. Activities include free book distributions, craft and literacy activities and more. For a list of all activities taking place at all locations, see the event calendar or the current issue of Loud&Clear.