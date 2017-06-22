Recycled Rides realized through Regional Repair shops, CHESTERFIELD Career and Technical @ Courthouse

Students at the Chesterfield Career and Technical @ Courthouse and automotive partners from across the region recently presented Chesterfield-Colonial Heights Department of Social Services...

Students at the Chesterfield Career and Technical @ Courthouse and automotive partners from across the region recently presented Chesterfield-Colonial Heights Department of Social Services client Tywanda Auld with a refurbished Pontiac G6 through the National Auto Body Council’s Recycled Rides program.

Recycled Rides is a nationwide community service program in which collision-repair businesses collaborate with other automotive industry partners, technical schools, and vehicle insurers to repair and donate vehicles to families and service organizations in need. As part of the program:

CTC@Courthouse students provided the workforce.

State Farm Insurance Company donated the vehicle.

Firestone Complete Auto Care on Iron Bridge Road donated the tires and vehicle safety inspection.

NAPA Auto Parts on Southlake Boulevard donated parts and supplies.

1-800-Charity Cars provided the expertise to coordinate licensing and secure a title for the vehicle on behalf of the new owner.

FinishMaster Automotive and Industrial Paint on Richmond’s West Broad Street provided the paint and materials necessary to complete the job.

“Community service continues to be a strong component to a well-rounded education in Chesterfield County Public Schools,” said Superintendent Dr. James Lane. “Through Recycled Rides, our students have participated in and been an active part of providing reliable transportation to a local resident in their own community. What a great example of a true, hands-on learning opportunity!”

Auld is a participant in the Chesterfield-Colonial Heights Department of Social Services’ Virginia Initiative for Employment not Welfare program. During the last 18 months, she strives to alleviate the barriers that prevented her from meeting personal and professional goals. Auld has worked diligently to become self-sufficient in supporting herself and her family. One of her biggest challenges has been her inability to secure reliable transportation, now resolved with the donation of this vehicle.

“This vehicle will enable me to go to work and pursue promotional opportunities, not to mention taking my children to doctor visits and helping them to participate in extracurricular activities, something I have not been able to do for quite some time,” said Auld.“I’m so pleased that our students can participate in such a worthy project, and particularly one that will make such a tremendous impact in the life of a resident who really needed their help,” said County Administrator Joe Casey.

Since the Recycled Rides program’s inception in 2007, more than 1,000 vehicles have been donated nationwide. Council members are recognized and acknowledged as responsible businesses that give back to the communities they serve.