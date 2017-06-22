Richmond Brass & Percussion Consort to perform annual concert of patriotic music

Trending
CommunityEntertainment June 22, 2017 SUBMITTED

The Richmond Brass & Percussion Consort, under the direction of George L. Tuckwiller III and featuring soprano Lisa Edwards Burrs, will present their annual “Concert in Honor of America” on Monday, July 3, 7:30 p.m. at Chester Presbyterian Church. The Richmond Brass and Percussion Consort is a large brass ensemble made up of trumpets, French horns, trombones, euphoniums, and tubas with percussion performing music from the 1600’s through the present. From Sousa marches to popular and patriotic favorites through the centuries, this concert promises to be an enjoyable evening for the whole family, children through grandparents. There will be pre-concert hospitality with root-beer floats in the church fellowship hall beginning at 6:45p.m.. There is no charge for admission, but the donation of a non-perishable item for the church’s food pantry is appreciated. Chester Presbyterian Church is located at 3424 West Hundred Rd., Chester. Call (804) 748-4636 for more information.

