Third Thursdays on the Green returns

Entertainment June 22, 2017 Linda Fausz

The Chester Community Association kicked off their summer concert series, Third Thursdays on the Green, with a bluegrass band that has played the venue in the past; Cary Street Ramblers. More concerts are schedule for this summer: July 20, August 17, and ChesterFest, September 23.

PICTURED  IN NO PARTICULAR ORDER ARE –  SARAH AND SAM MITCHELL,  CARY STREET RAMBLERS PERFORMING , DEE AND JOHN PALSCHKO,WANDA REESE KRINGLES, AND MELODIE LAEL,  RESIDENTS FROM THE CHESTER SENIOR APARTMENTS, , TERESA O’CONNELL AND MARY BELCHER, , ANN WALLACE AND PETE SMITH

    

  

  

 

 

