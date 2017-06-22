Third Thursdays on the Green returns

The Chester Community Association kicked off their summer concert series, Third Thursdays on the Green, with a bluegrass band that has played the venue...

The Chester Community Association kicked off their summer concert series, Third Thursdays on the Green, with a bluegrass band that has played the venue in the past; Cary Street Ramblers. More concerts are schedule for this summer: July 20, August 17, and ChesterFest, September 23.

PICTURED IN NO PARTICULAR ORDER ARE – SARAH AND SAM MITCHELL, CARY STREET RAMBLERS PERFORMING , DEE AND JOHN PALSCHKO,WANDA REESE KRINGLES, AND MELODIE LAEL, RESIDENTS FROM THE CHESTER SENIOR APARTMENTS, , TERESA O’CONNELL AND MARY BELCHER, , ANN WALLACE AND PETE SMITH