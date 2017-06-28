am West accepts Snead-Stebbins Business Person of the Year award
BusinessCommunity June 28, 2017 Mark Fausz
One of Chester’s most influential businessmen received a long overdue recognition last week at the Chester Business Association’s annual picnic. Sam West accepted the Snead-Stebbins Business Person of the Year award for his contributions to the Chester community.
The chairman of the board at Citizens Bank & Trust, a Blackstone native, has made a positive impact since arriving in Chester over 50 years ago. After he and his partners opened the accounting firm West, Crawley & Winn in 1974, they helped numerous businesses establish themselves and thrive through the good times and bad, according to several association members in attendance.
Since then, West has gone on to be a charter member of the association, treasurer of the Chesterfield Center for the Arts Foundation, and active member of Chester Presbyterian Church.
Pictured above, from left, are: Malika Rhodes, CBT-Chester; Joe Borgerding, CBT-CEO; Darlene Colbert, CBT-Chester; Sam West; Kim Gerner, CBT-Colonial Heights; Tamra Reekes, CBT-Blackstone; and Elliott Fausz, CBT-Chester.
