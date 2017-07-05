POLICE BLOTTER

ALAN DR (50xx block) 06/21/2017 4:30 p.m. – Vandalism to a vehicle. ALAN DR (50xx block) 06/21/2017 4:30 p.m. – Vandalism to a vehicle....

ALAN DR (50xx block) 06/21/2017 4:30 p.m. – Vandalism to a vehicle.

ASHTON DELL RD (125xx block) 06/23/2017 8:00 a.m. – Front driver’s side door entered. Firearms stolen from vehicle.

BIRDBROOK DR (40xx block) 05/15/2017 12:00 p.m. – Miscellaneous items stolen from residence.

BRADLEY BRIDGE RD (137xx block) 06/22/2017 10:30 a.m. – Rear sliding glass door entered. Money and jewelry taken from residence.

BURNT OAK CR (50xx block) 06/24/2017 4:05 a.m. – Robbery with a firearm on a roadway. A 4-door burgundy 1997 Honda was taken from victim. Clothing items were also taken.

CARRIAGEWAY LN (54xx block) 1/20/2016 4:00 p.m. – Vandalism to a residential property.

CHESTER VILLAGE DR (117xx block) 06/18/2017 6:00 p.m. – Front driver’s side door entered. Nothing reported stolen. C

HESTERFIELD PZ (208xx block) 06/20/2017 5:00 p.m. – Side door to commercial building entered. A tan 2001 4-door Mercury was stolen along with clothing and miscellaneous items.

CLIFFSIDE DR (11xx block) 06/20/2017 9:40 p.m. – Vandalism to a vehicle.

COGBILL RD (40xx block) 06/20/2017 11:12 p.m. – Vandalism to property belonging to Chesterfield County.

COGBILL RD (44xx block) 06/20/2017 3:00 p.m. – Miscellaneous items stolen from residence.

DALEBROOK DR (76xx block) 06/24/2017 8:30 p.m. – Business entered through side door. Nothing reported taken.

DALEBROOK DR (76xx block) 06/25/2017 7:30 p.m. – Trespassing (Including Prowler)-Commercial

DYLANS WALK RD (108xx block) 06/21/2017 10:00 p.m. – Vandalism to an apartment building.

ECOFF AVE (53xx block) 06/19/2017 10:00 p.m. – Bicycles stolen from residence.

EXECUTIVE DR (27xx block) 06/21/2017 8:18 p.m. – Robbery with a firearm in roadway. Money, electronics, and miscellaneous items taken from victim.

FRYE TR (40xx block) 06/20/2017 9:45 p.m. – Weapons Violations-Shooting in Occupied Bldg/Vehic

GEORGE CT (23xx block) 06/21/2017 5:00 p.m. – Injury-Accidental – Heroin Overdose

GREEN GARDEN CR (5xx block) 06/21/2017 9:00 p.m. – Front passenger side door entered. Nothing reported stolen.

HAMPTON AVE (212xx block) 06/24/2017 12:07 a.m. – Side door entered. Money and miscellaneous items taken during burglary.

HICKORY RD (45xx block) 06/20/2017 5:00 p.m. – Vandalism to a vehicle.

IRON BRIDGE RD (100xx block) 08/01/2016 8:00 a.m. – Rape reported along a roadway.

IRON BRIDGE RD (70xx block) 06/20/2017 7:00 p.m. – Miscellaneous items stolen from business.

JEFFERSON DAVIS HWY (122xx block) 06/20/2017 11:30 a.m. – Money and miscellaneous items stolen from vehicle.

JEFFERSON DAVIS HWY (63xx block) 06/20/2017 7:00 p.m. – Electronics and miscellaneous items stolen from residence.

JEFFERSON DAVIS HWY (103xx block) 06/24/2017 8:00 a.m. – Miscellaneous items stolen from commercial property.

JEFFERSON DAVIS HWY (57xx block) 06/24/2017 10:40 a.m. – Electronics taken from grocery store.

JEFFERSON DAVIS HWY (65xx block) 06/20/2017 9:10 p.m. – Strong-armed robbery in a parking lot. Electronics taken from victim.

JEFFERSON DAVIS HWY (97xx block) 06/16/2017 3:30 a.m. – Front passenger window entered. Miscellaneous items stolen from vehicle.

KINGSLAND RD (34xx block) 06/01/2017 9:00 a.m. – Miscellaneous items stolen from residence.

LITTLE CREEK LN (51xx block) 06/10/2017 8:00 a.m. – Vandalism to residential property.

LORIMER RD (151xx block) 06/23/2017 1:05 a.m. – Injury-Accidental – Overdose

MISTWOOD FOREST DR (27xx block) 06/25/2017 1:19 a.m. – Strong-arm robbery on roadway. Miscellaneous items taken from victim.

OAK RIVER CT (201xx block) 06/21/2017 4:00 p.m. – Vandalism to residential property.

OAKLAND AVE ((202xx block) 06/20/2017 8:00 a.m. – Vehicle parts stolen from residence.

PASSAGE WAY DR (39xx block) 06/20/2017 9:20 p.m. – Front door entry. Nothing reported stolen.

PLANET RD (64xx block) /20/2017 7:45 p.m. – Electronics and miscellaneous property stolen from vehicle.

QUINNFORD BLVD (89xx block) 06/25/2017 1:10 a.m. – Weapons Violations-Brandishing a Weapon

RANSOM HILLS TR (97xx block) 06/24/2017 3:00 a.m. – Vandalism to a residential property.

RICHMOND ST (126xx block) 06/25/2017 11:50 p.m. – Miscellaneous items stolen from highway department.

S GENERAL BLVD (101xx block) 06/19/2017 8:30 p.m. – Money and miscellaneous items stolen from residence.

SEVEN HILL DR (49xx block) 06/20/2017 3:50 p.m. – Vandalism to a residential property.

SHILOH DR (94xx block) 06/23/2017 12:01 a.m. – Weapons Violations-Illegal Discharge

TRUTH DR (208xx block) 06/20/2017 8:00 p.m. – Front passenger side door entered. Money and miscellaneous items stolen from vehicle.

VERITAS WY (66xx block) 06/07/2017 10:25 a.m. – Front driver’s side door entered. Electronics stolen from vehicle.

VERITAS WY (66xx block) 06/17/2017 8:00 p.m. – Money and miscellaneous items stolen from vehicle.

WHITEPINE RD (66xx block) 06/23/2017 9:00 a.m. – Consumable goods stolen from playground area.

WILLIS RD (21xx block) 06/24/2017 12:00 a.m. – Money stolen from hotel.

WINDWOOD CT (93xx block) 06/20/2017 6:45 a.m. –Side window entry. Nothing reported stolen.

WINDWOOD CT (93xx block) 06/24/2017 9:00 p.m. – Vandalism to a residential property.

WRAYWOOD AVE (43xx block) 06/12/2017 4:00 p.m. – Attempted burglary at residence. Nothing taken.