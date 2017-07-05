THE SCENE: The tables were decorated with colorful table cloths with flower arrangements that were raffled off.

Trending
CommunityEvents July 5, 2017 Linda Fausz

“Volunteers are caring, sharing, giving, and very hard-working, and we are so very thankful for you and all the wonderful things you do, just grow.” Volunteers for the Shepherd’s Center of Chesterfield were greeted with this statement on their program during an appreciation luncheon last Wednesday.

During the welcoming, Executive Director Susan McCammon applauded the volunteers and expressed the center’s appreciation for service completed during the past year.

The 279 volunteers (not all in attendance for the luncheon) supported the 668 clients enrolled in the program. Eighty-six of them are volunteer drivers who provided 706 medical trips and 111 grocery trips, covering 32,680 miles. The Handy Hands serviced 100 clients, and their Adventure in Learning classes offered 84 different classes for the 335 students attending.

Service from the volunteers could not happen without the support of 67 community partners, including foundations, businesses, community organizations, events sponsors, and places of worship.

“Their partnership with us means so much,” said McCammon.

Shepherd Center board president,Tony Yankawsky.

2017 Senior Idol participant and his wife Elma.

AIL instructor Dr. Tomes chats with Felia Ayala.

Harold and Evelyn Twilley pose for a photo taken by Jasmeet Sandhu to be given to them at a later date.

Volunteer instructors and drivers. from left Geri and John Raybould and Una and David Harrison.

Also attending were board members for the center Dr. James D. Worsley, director of the Chesterfield County Parks and Recreation Department, was the Keynote Speaker. He talked about opportunities to volunteer in that department.

To learn more about the Shepherd’s Center of Chesterfield’s program visit www.shepcenter.org or call (804) 706-6689.

