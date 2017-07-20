Trending

$330,000+ Grant to Combat Opioid Epidemic in Virginia

State News July 20, 2017 Press Release 0

WASHINGTON – Congressman A. Donald McEachin (VA-04) announced a $333,233 grant award for the Virginia State Department of Health to aid state efforts fighting against...

WASHINGTON – Congressman A. Donald McEachin (VA-04) announced a $333,233 grant award for the Virginia State Department of Health to aid state efforts fighting against the opioid epidemic. The Center for Disease Control and the National Center for Injury Prevention and Control awarded this grant to the Virginia State Department of Health.

“To best confront our current opioid crisis and to ensure the health and safety of Virginians, we must do everything possible to understand the causes of addiction,” said Congressman A. Donald McEachin (VA-04). “Investing in providing individuals in our community with the support they need as they recover is the right thing to do.

Congressman McEachin, who is very concerned about the spiraling opioid crisis, is determined to combat the issue both through resources and potentially helpful legislation.

