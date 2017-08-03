Recently Deceased

Trending

Appelman, Mr. Robert James “Bobby,” 72, of Chesterfield, a Vietnam War-era Navy veteran, husband of Patricia Appelman.

Cook, Mrs. Constance Childress Thrift, 90, of Chesterfield, widow of Webster B. Thrift and Jack C. Cook.

Darby, Mrs. Gale Martin, 63, of Chesterfield, wife of Doug Darby.

Dillon, Mrs. Betty Nipper, 83, of Chesterfield, wife of Jackie Ray Dillon.

Fortin, Mrs. Velma Jean Ham, 77, of Chester, widow of Lester Edwin Fortin.

Hall, Mr. James A., 94, of North Chesterfield, a Navy veteran who served during World War II and the Korean War.

Hall, Mr. James Curtis, 91, of Chesterfield, a World War II Navy and later Navy Reserve veteran, husband of Barbara Stamps Hall.

Knicely, Mr. Lee, 54, of Chesterfield, husband of Renee Knicely.

Miller, Mrs. Emma I., 95, of Chesterfield, widow of Charles Jack Miller.

Nelson, Mr. George Edwin “Jay” III, 55, of Chesterfield, husband of Debra Crenshaw Nelson.

Phelps, Mrs. Nancy Mae, 85, of Chesterfield, wife of Joseph Howell Phelps.

Pineda, Mr. Fausto D. Jr., 76, of Chesterfield, husband of Julieta Pineda.

Rayley, Mrs. Edith Snellings, 76, of Chesterfield, wife of Junior Edward Rayley.

Rutsky, Mr. Steven Michael, 60, of Chester.

St. Clair, Mr. Dave, 62, of North Chesterfield, husband of Cyndi St. Clair.

Walston, Mrs. Tanya Michelle Wright, 59, of Chesterfield, wife of Larry Walston.

Watkins, Mrs. Alma Marie Boisseau “Aunt Alma,” 87, of Chesterfield, widow of Leon Watkins.

