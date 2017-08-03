POLICE BLOTTER

ARBOR GREEN DR (111xx block) 07/19/2017 8:00 p.m. – Front driver’s side door entered. Money stolen from vehicle. ARBOR LAKE DR (68xx block) 07/01/2017...

ARBOR LAKE DR (68xx block) 07/01/2017 12:00 p.m. – Rape-Forcible committed at residence.

ASHLEY LANDING CT (113xx block) 07/20/2017 1:00 a.m. – Attempted to steal items from vehicle.

BOISSEAU ST (34xx block) 07/23/2017 12:01 a.m. – Strong-armed robbery on roadway. Money taken from victim.

BROADWATER LN (36xx block) 07/19/2017 8:40 p.m. – Vandalism-Residential

BURNT OAK DR (49xx block) 07/20/2017 8:00 p.m. – Front door entry. Miscellaneous items stolen from residence.

CAMBERWELL RD (28xx block) 07/20/2017 5:40 p.m. – Front door entry. Miscellaneous items stolen from residence.

CLIFFSIDE DR (9xx block) 07/22/2017 6:25 p.m. – Injury-Accidental – Overdose

COURTHOUSE RD (103xx block) 07/19/2017 5:00 p.m. – Money stolen from vehicle.

COXENDALE RD (4xx block) 07/20/2017 8:30 p.m. – Vandalism to a vehicle.

COYOTE DR (18xx block) 07/18/2017 8:38 p.m. – Front door entry. Miscellaneous items stolen from construction site.

CREEK WY (39xx block) 07/21/2017 2:30 p.m. – Vandalism to a vehicle.

CYRUS ST (63xx block) 07/22/2017 8:55 p.m. – Weapons Violations-Shooting in Occupied Bldg/Vehicle

E HUNDRED RD (4xx block) 07/16/2017 8:00 a.m. – Miscellaneous items stolen from residence.

EAGLES CREST DR (60xx block) 07/13/2017 10:00 p.m. – Money stolen from residence.

FALLING CREEK CR (47xx block) 07/19/2017 1:00 p.m. – Rear door entry. Firearms reported stolen from residence.

GLORYVINE CT (58xx block) 07/23/2017 9:30 a.m. – Vandalism to a vehicle.

GOLDEN GARDEN PY (145xx block) 05/15/2017 9:00 a.m. – Overhead door entry. Miscellaneous items reported stolen.

HOGANS ALLEY (119xx block) 07/15/2017 12:01 a.m. – Vandalism to a vehicle.

HOLLYBERRY DR (102xx block) 07/19/2017 12:30 a.m. – Front driver’s side door entered. Firearms, electronics, and money stolen from vehicle.

HUNTINGCREEK DR (58xx block) 07/23/2017 4:00 p.m. – Injury-Accidental – Heroin Overdose

IRON BRIDGE RD (108xx block) 07/15/2017 12:00 p.m. – Consumable goods and miscellaneous items stolen from business.

IRON BRIDGE RD (54xx block) 07/20/2017 5:00 p.m. – Miscellaneous items stolen from construction site.

IRON BRIDGE RD (60xx block) 07/22/2017 12:21 p.m. – Money and miscellaneous items stolen from convenience store.

JEFFERSON DAVIS HWY (91xx block) 07/18/2017 7:00 p.m. – Vehicle parts stolen from business.

JEFFERSON DAVIS HWY (93xx block) 07/06/2017 3:00 p.m. – Rape-Forcible in hotel room.

JEFFERSON DAVIS HWY (96xx block) 07/18/2017 1:00 a.m. – Injury-Accidental – Overdose

KATIE LN (175xx block) 05/15/2017 12:01 a.m. – Rear window entry. Jewelry and miscellaneous items taken from residence.

LAKE FALLS DR (118xx block) 07/18/2017 12:10 a.m. – Trespassing (Including Prowler)-Residential

LAKE FALLS DR (118xx block) 07/19/2017 5:45 p.m. – Vandalism to a commercial business.

LINGLE LN (54xx block) 06/15/2017 5:24 p.m. – Miscellaneous items stolen from residence.

MANOWOOD DR (26xx block) 07/20/2017 2:00 a.m. – Weapons Violations-Illegal Possession

MARINA DR (25xx block) Front door entry. 07/19/2017 6:00 a.m. – Electronics and money reported stolen from residence.

MASON DALE CT (46xx block) 07/18/2017 3:30 a.m. – Front driver’s side door entered. Miscellaneous items stolen from vehicle.

MASON DALE DR (47xx block) 07/17/2017 8:00 p.m. – Money and miscellaneous items stolen from vehicle.

MASON DALE TR (46xx block) 07/17/2017 10:00 p.m. – Miscellaneous items stolen from vehicle.

MEADOWDALE BLVD (34xx block) 07/19/2017 7:00 a.m. – Vandalism-Residential

MEADOWDALE BLVD (34xx block) 07/20/2017 5:45 p.m. – Vandalism to a vehicle.

MEADOWDALE BLVD (40xx block) 07/20/2017 9:00 a.m. – Strong-armed robbery at a business. Money taken from business.

MEADOWDALE BLVD (41xx block) 07/23/2017 11:21 a.m. – Trespassing (Including Prowler)-Commercial

MEADOWDALE BLVD 31xx block) 07/18/2017 4:30 a.m. – Strong arm robbery on roadside. Money and miscellaneous items taken from victim.

MILL RACE RD (32xx block) 07/21/2017 10:00 a.m. – Trespassing (Including Prowler)-Residential

OSBORNE RD (24xx block) 06/27/2017 7:00 a.m. – Consumable goods stolen from residence.

PAMS AVE (89xx block) 07/20/2017 2:30 p.m. – Money stolen from office building.

PERRYMONT RD (92xx block) 07/21/2017 5:00 p.m. – Trespassing (Including Prowler)-Residential

PINELAND AVE (31xx block) 07/19/2017 6:00 p.m. – Miscellaneous items stolen from residence.

PRECEDENT RD (96xx block) 07/18/2017 1:00 p.m. – Bicycles reported stolen from residence.

PYPERS POINTE DR (153xx block) 07/10/2017 6:00 p.m. – Firearms and miscellaneous items stolen from attached garage.

RAMBLEWOOD DR (138xx block) 07/18/2017 8:00 p.m. – Injury-Accidental – Overdose

RAMONA AVE (105xx block) 04/30/2017 12:01 a.m. – Miscellaneous items stolen from residence.

ROWANTY CT (202xx block) 07/23/2017 7:07 p.m. – Weapons Violations-Carrying Concealed

SALVERS PL (72xx block) 07/19/2017 5:00 p.m. – Miscellaneous items stolen from construction site.

STANLEY DR (44xx block) 07/20/2017 7:45 p.m. – Vandalism to a vehicle.

SYLVANIA PL (33xx block) 07/19/2017 5:15 a.m. – Rear door entry. Jewelry and electronics reported stolen from residence.

TIMONIUM DR (111xx block) 07/22/2017 8:35 p.m. – Injury-Accidental – Overdose

W HUNDRED RD (00xx block) 07/17/2017 6:00 p.m. – Miscellaneous items stolen from vehicle.

W HUNDRED RD (24xx block) 07/18/2017 2:00 p.m. – Miscellaneous items stolen from vehicle.

W HUNDRED RD (24xx block) 07/19/2017 10:35 p.m. – Injury-Accidental – Overdose

W HUNDRED RD (36xx block) 07/20/2017 7:15 a.m. – Vandalism to school building.

WHETSTONE RD (51xx block) 07/17/2017 12:00 p.m. – Bicycles stolen from residence.

WILLIAMS ST (204xx block) 07/19/2017 8:30 p.m. – Rear door entry. Nothing reported stolen.

WINFREE ST (125xx block) 07/15/2017 12:01 a.m. – Larceny- Other at residence.

WINTERLEAF DR (53xx block) 07/23/2017 9:00 p.m. – Unknown entry. Miscellaneous items stolen from residence.