Entrepreneurship on the Village Green

Charlotte and Henry Sawyer recently set up shop on the Village Green selling lemonade, water, and fans. They knew they were the perfect...

Charlotte and Henry Sawyer recently set up shop on the Village Green selling lemonade, water, and fans. They knew they were the perfect products to sell for the 90-degree plus days the community has been experiencing.

Bottled water or a cup of lemonade sold for five cents and fans were going for 10 cents. Henry said their purpose was “just to get some money to buy toys.” The reason drinks were so reasonable, Charlotte said, “We are trying to get as many customers as we can and some people were even giving us a dollar for water.”