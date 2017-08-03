Trending
Entrepreneurship on the Village Green Entrepreneurship on the Village Green

Entrepreneurship on the Village Green

Community August 3, 2017 VN Staff 0

front417
  Charlotte and Henry Sawyer recently set up shop on the Village Green selling lemonade, water, and fans. They knew they were the perfect... Entrepreneurship on the Village Green

 

Charlotte and Henry Sawyer recently set up shop on the Village Green selling lemonade, water, and fans. They knew they were the perfect products to sell for the 90-degree plus days the community has been experiencing.

Bottled water or a cup of lemonade sold for five cents and fans were going for 10 cents. Henry said their purpose was “just to get some money to buy toys.” The reason drinks were so reasonable, Charlotte said, “We are trying to get as many customers as we can and some people were even giving us a dollar for water.”

Add a comment

No comments so far.

Be first to leave comment below.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Full Page Views

Full Page Views Aug 5, 2017 0

This is a new feature on Village News Online. Please have...
Obelisk, cross, no entry

Obelisk, cross, no entry

Community Aug 3, 2017 0

The Henricus bluff before the development of Henricus Historical...
THAT WAS THEN: Chester Methodist Parsonage

THAT WAS THEN: Chester Methodist Parsonage

History Aug 3, 2017 0

  The Chester Methodist parsonage was located at 12020...
School Board choose prototype design for middle schools

School Board choose prototype design for middle schools

Schools Aug 3, 2017 0

The Chesterfield County School Board recently adopted a prototype...
There’s no fighting back for Enon Elementary

There’s no fighting back for Enon Elementary

Schools Aug 3, 2017 0

  Enon Elementary School has been on the chopping...

Family Ties

Mixing Bowl Aug 3, 2017 0

This past weekend, I drove my family down to Lowland, N.C....
Copyright 2017. All rights reserved.