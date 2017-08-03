THAT WAS THEN: Chester Methodist Parsonage

Trending
History August 3, 2017 Linda Fausz

  The Chester Methodist parsonage was located at 12020 Winfree St. This two-story frame hip-roofed house, built around 1895 faced the former Chester Methodist...

 

The Chester Methodist parsonage was located at 12020 Winfree St. This two-story frame hip-roofed house, built around 1895 faced the former Chester Methodist Church rather than the street. As described in Jeffrey O’Dell’s “Chesterfield County Early Architecture and Historic Sites,” the dwelling has a three-bay front with floor length windows, an asymmetrical five-bay lateral façade, and wraparound Eastlake verandas on the front and west sides.

Erected as a residence for Methodist ministers, the dwelling served as such until a new parsonage was built on Percival Street in 1925.

Today, the dwelling houses several apartments. It continues to face a church. The Chester Church of Christ built a new home on the former Methodist church property several years ago.

