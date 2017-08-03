There’s no fighting back for Enon Elementary

Enon Elementary School has been on the chopping block since the most recent bond referendum allowed the funding for the schools replacement. While...

While the jaws of the excavator crunch on the sides of the old gymnasium it is a metaphor for the future and the opening of a new school at the same location.

The students will have to spendsome at Marguarite Christian, but a new school when some return will be less crowded and more open,clean and young.

Nostalgia is always present and parents of students and students who attended Enon years ago want memories to hold.