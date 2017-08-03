Trending
There’s no fighting back for Enon Elementary There’s no fighting back for Enon Elementary

There’s no fighting back for Enon Elementary

Schools August 3, 2017 Mark Fausz 0

  Enon Elementary School has been on the chopping block since the most recent bond referendum allowed the funding for the schools replacement. While... There’s no fighting back for Enon Elementary

 

Enon Elementary School has been on the chopping block since the most recent bond referendum allowed the funding for the schools replacement.
While the jaws of the excavator crunch on the sides of the old gymnasium it is a metaphor for the future and the opening of a new school at the same location.

The students will have to spendsome at Marguarite Christian, but a new school when some return will be less crowded and more open,clean and young.
Nostalgia is always present and parents of students and students who attended Enon years ago want memories to hold.

Add a comment

No comments so far.

Be first to leave comment below.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Full Page Views

Full Page Views Aug 5, 2017 0

This is a new feature on Village News Online. Please have...
Obelisk, cross, no entry

Obelisk, cross, no entry

Community Aug 3, 2017 0

The Henricus bluff before the development of Henricus Historical...
THAT WAS THEN: Chester Methodist Parsonage

THAT WAS THEN: Chester Methodist Parsonage

History Aug 3, 2017 0

  The Chester Methodist parsonage was located at 12020...
School Board choose prototype design for middle schools

School Board choose prototype design for middle schools

Schools Aug 3, 2017 0

The Chesterfield County School Board recently adopted a prototype...
There’s no fighting back for Enon Elementary

There’s no fighting back for Enon Elementary

Schools Aug 3, 2017 0

  Enon Elementary School has been on the chopping...

Family Ties

Mixing Bowl Aug 3, 2017 0

This past weekend, I drove my family down to Lowland, N.C....
Copyright 2017. All rights reserved.