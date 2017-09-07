BRIEFS: Rents and Transportation

CHESTER RENTS Rents in Chester have increased 0.2 percent over the past month, and are up 3.2 percent year-over-year. • Median rent prices...

CHESTER RENTS

Rents in Chester have increased 0.2 percent over the past month, and are up 3.2 percent year-over-year.

• Median rent prices here prove to be more affordable than comparable cities nationwide.

• Chester’s median two-bedroom apartment rents of $1,250 is above the national average of $1,160.

• The national rent index has increased 0.4 percent over the past month, and is up 2.9 percent year-over-year.

PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION ON JEFFERSON DAVIS HWY————

The less fortunate in Chesterfield are not offered transportation options. It’s either have your own car or stay at home. One other option is getting a ride with a friend, say in the back of his or her pick-up truck. GRTC used to come into Chesterfield and turn to go back to Richmond, but that route is no longer available.

About half of lower-paid workers live within walking distance of a bus stop in the city where buses run typically run routes. Even though Chesterfield supplies 50 percent of the funding for GRTC, the county uses none of its services. Dorothy Jaeckle was quoted in the Richmond Times-Dispatch as follows:

“It puzzles me why advocates for public transportation would want to limit that transportation to bus service rather than explore other options that may be more cost effective, more efficient and provide a better service for those that need it. In today’s world, limiting public transportation to a bus service would not be in the best interest of those that need transportation,” she said.