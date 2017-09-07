Trending

FeedMore receives $1,000 from Corvette Club

September 7, 2017

Following their most productive car show ever, the Corvette Club of Richmond donated $1,000 to FeedMore. Club president Bob Brody recently presented a check for $1,000 to Doug Pick, the non-profit’s CEO, and Christy Dalton, itsCommunity Events Manager.

The club raised money for FeedMore at their 21st Annual All Corvette RoundUp, which was held this summer in Chester. The show featured over 100 Corvettes of all ages, from a 1953 white convertible (the first year Corvettes were produced) through all body styles up to 2017. The Corvette Club of Richmond, is the oldest continuously-operated Corvette Club in Virginia and it has over 200 members. The club provides its members the opportunity to participate in various Corvette-related activities with other Corvette enthusiasts while promoting courtesy and sportsmanship toward all drivers. For more information go to www.CorvetteClubofRichmond.org.

