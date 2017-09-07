Gillies named Chesterfield planning director
Chesterfield County has named Andrew G. Gillies as its new planning director. County leaders selected Gillies after a national recruitment process. He is currently the community services director for Farmers Branch, a suburb of Dallas, Texas.
Having worked for more than 30 years in the planning and community development field, Gillies brings a wide range of experience to Chesterfield County. Over his career, Gillies has worked primarily for Texas municipalities; however, he served as the executive director for a large city-county planning commission in Kentucky for seven years. As director of Chesterfield County’s
Planning Department, Gillies will oversee a staff responsible for the county’s comprehensive plan, zoning administration and land development.
He earned a master’s of urban planning from Texas A&M University
“We listened to the community about what they thought was needed in a new planning director,” said Bill Dupler, deputy county administrator. “Andy brings a wealth of experience and he will be a wonderful addition to our talented community development team.”
Gillies will start at Chesterfield County as the new director of planning in October.
