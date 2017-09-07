POLICE BLOTTER

ABERDARE DR (54xx block) 08/21/2017 6:35 p.m. – Injury-Accidental – Overdose ALCOTT RD (25xx block) 08/27/2017 5:00 p.m. – Electronics stolen from residence. ALDRIDGE...

ABERDARE DR (54xx block) 08/21/2017 6:35 p.m. – Injury-Accidental – Overdose

ALCOTT RD (25xx block) 08/27/2017 5:00 p.m. – Electronics stolen from residence.

ALDRIDGE AVE (24xx block) 08/23/2017 4:30 p.m. – Rear door entry. Consumable goods and electronics reported stolen.

ALFALFA LN (24xx block) 08/23/2017 1:00 a.m. – Jewelry and miscellaneous items stolen from residence.

ALFAREE RD (97xx block) 08/16/2017 12:01 a.m. – Vandalism-Motor Vehicle

BARRISTER RD (62xx block) 08/23/2017 1:45 p.m. – Injury-Accidental – Overdose

BENSLEY PARK BLVD (73xx block) 08/27/2017 10:00 p.m. – Clothing stolen from vehicle.

BRANDERS BRIDGE RD (149xx block) 08/05/2017 12:01 a.m. – Vandalism-Residential

BUCKHORN RD (119xx block) 08/24/2017 6:30 p.m. – Miscellaneous items taken from residence.

CHAGFORD DR (36xx block) 08/25/2017 1:30 p.m. – Vandalism-Mailbox

CHESTER RD (101xx block) 08/28/2017 7:35 p.m. – Vandalism-Commercial/Business

CLIFFSIDE DR (10xx block) 08/27/2017 6:00 p.m. – Injury-Accidental – Heroin Overdose

CLIFFSIDE DR (8xx block) 08/25/2017 6:30 p.m. – Vandalism-Residential

COGBILL RD (38xx block) 07/28/2017 8:00 a.m. – Clothing, electronics, money, and consumable goods stolen from residence.

COPPERTON CR (140xx block) 08/05/2017 6:00 a.m. – Firearms and miscellaneous items stolen from residence.

COURTHOUSE RD (103xx block) 08/21/2017 12:01 a.m. – Money and miscellaneous items stolen from field.

CREEKRUN DR (65xx block) 08/23/2017 9:00 p.m. – Front door entry. Electronics reported stolen.

CURRIER CT (39xx block) 08/19/2017 7:00 p.m. – Money and miscellaneous items stolen from vehicle.

FALSTONE RD (37xx block) 08/26/2017 11:00 p.m. – Money and miscellaneous items stolen from vehicle.

FORRESTAL RD (45xx block) 08/12/2017 12:01 a.m. – Miscellaneous items stolen from residence.

FREEDOM LN (30xx block) 08/21/2017 7:00 a.m. – Vandalism-Other

GLENLIVET CT (201xx block) 08/22/2017 8:00 a.m. – Miscellaneous items stolen from residence.

HOPKINS RD (67xx block) 08/09/2017 12:00 p.m. – Vehicle parts stolen from residence.

IRON BRIDGE PL (65xx block) 08/24/2017 6:15 p.m. – Trespassing (Including Prowler)-Commercial

IRON BRIDGE RD (55xx block) 08/03/2017 9:00 a.m. – Electronics stolen from residence.

JAMES OVERLOOK CR (119xx block) 08/26/2017 12:01 a.m. – Trespassing (Including Prowler)-Residential

JEFFERSON DAVIS HWY (107xx block) 08/22/2017 12:01 a.m. – Vehicle parts stolen from dealership.

JEFFERSON DAVIS HWY (127xx block) 08/18/2017 6:30 p.m. – Money and miscellaneous items stolen from office building.

JEFFERSON DAVIS HWY (64xx block) 08/24/2017 12:45 a.m. – Attempted robbery with a firearm on the roadway.

LAWNDALE ST (89xx block) 08/23/2017 9:00 p.m. – Firearms stolen from residence.

LEADENHALL DR (47xx block) 02/14/2017 9:00 a.m. – Jewelry stolen from residence.

LOST FOREST CT (50xx block) 08/24/2017 8:00 p.m. – Front driver’s side door entered. Miscellaneous items stolen from vehicle.

LUCKYLEE CS (35xx block) 08/23/2017 9:30 p.m. – Electronics and miscellaneous items stolen from roadway.

MARTINGALE RD (27xx block) 08/26/2017 8:40 p.m. – Injury-Accidental – Heroin Overdose

MASON AVE (122xx block) 08/27/2017 3:40 a.m. – Money stolen from vehicle.

MEADOWDALE BLVD (32xx block) 08/27/2017 11:30 a.m. – Rear sliding glass door entry. Nothing reported stolen.

MEADOWDALE BLVD (34xx block) 08/23/2017 9:30 p.m. – Trespassing (Including Prowler)-Residential

MEADOWDALE BLVD (35xx block) 08/24/2017 10:00 p.m. – Vandalism-Motor Vehicle

MEADOWDALE BLVD (35xx block) 08/27/2017 10:00 p.m. – Vandalism-Motor Vehicle

MEADOWDALE BLVD (36xx block) 08/20/2017 6:00 p.m. – Vandalism-Residential

MEADOWDALE BLVD (36xx block) 08/21/2017 2:15 p.m. – Weapons Violations-Illegal Discharge

MEADOWDALE BLVD (40xx block) 08/25/2017 6:00 p.m. – Vandalism-Motor Vehicle

MONZA DR (37xx block) 08/26/2017 11:00 p.m. – Money stolen from vehicle.

NASH RD (109xx block) 08/18/2017 4:30 p.m. – Vandalism-Motor Vehicle

OAK BLUFF TL (123xx block) 08/24/2017 8:36 a.m. – Clothing, money, and miscellaneous items stolen.

OAK BLUFF TL (124xx block) 08/27/2017 11:58 p.m. – Vandalism-Other

PERDUE CT (27xx block) 08/19/2017 3:30 p.m. – Miscellaneous items stolen from residence.

RIVER RD (61xx block) 08/25/2017 4:30 p.m. – Miscellaneous items stolen from residence.

SALEM CHURCH RD (97xx block) 08/21/2017 6:30 p.m. – Electronics stolen from garage.

STRATHMORE RD (61xx block) 08/21/2017 6:00 p.m. – Front door entry. Nothing reported stolen.

SWINEFORD RD (29xx block) 08/26/2017 8:55 p.m. – Weapons Violations-Illegal Discharge

W HARBOUR DR (11xx block) 08/17/2017 6:00 p.m. – Miscellaneous items stolen from residence.

W HARBOUR DR (11xx block) 08/27/2017 2:19 p.m. – Trespassing (Including Prowler)-Residential

W HARBOUR DR (11xx block) 08/27/2017 9:30 p.m. – Trespassing (Including Prowler)-Residential

W HUNDRED RD (24xx block) 08/28/2017 12:30 a.m. – Injury-Accidental – Overdose

W JAMSON RD (58xx block) 08/08/2017 8:00 a.m. – Vandalism-Residential

W STRATHMORE RD (29xx block) 08/23/2017 11:42 p.m. – Weapons Violations-Shooting in Occupied Bldg/Vehic

WHITE CROSS CT (47xx block) 08/21/2017 6:30 p.m. – Rear sliding glass door entry. Clothing and miscellaneous items reported stolen.

WILLIS RD (23xx block) 08/20/2017 9:30 p.m. – Unknown entry. Nothing reported stolen.

WILLOWBRANCH DR (57xx block) 08/23/2017 2:00 p.m. – Vandalism-Motor Vehicle

WILLOWBRANCH DR (59xx block) 08/19/2017 6:00 p.m. – Rear window entry. Miscellaneous property stolen.