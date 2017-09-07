POLICE BLOTTER
Police Blotter September 7, 2017
ABERDARE DR (54xx block) 08/21/2017 6:35 p.m. – Injury-Accidental – Overdose
ALCOTT RD (25xx block) 08/27/2017 5:00 p.m. – Electronics stolen from residence.
ALDRIDGE AVE (24xx block) 08/23/2017 4:30 p.m. – Rear door entry. Consumable goods and electronics reported stolen.
ALFALFA LN (24xx block) 08/23/2017 1:00 a.m. – Jewelry and miscellaneous items stolen from residence.
ALFAREE RD (97xx block) 08/16/2017 12:01 a.m. – Vandalism-Motor Vehicle
BARRISTER RD (62xx block) 08/23/2017 1:45 p.m. – Injury-Accidental – Overdose
BENSLEY PARK BLVD (73xx block) 08/27/2017 10:00 p.m. – Clothing stolen from vehicle.
BRANDERS BRIDGE RD (149xx block) 08/05/2017 12:01 a.m. – Vandalism-Residential
BUCKHORN RD (119xx block) 08/24/2017 6:30 p.m. – Miscellaneous items taken from residence.
CHAGFORD DR (36xx block) 08/25/2017 1:30 p.m. – Vandalism-Mailbox
CHESTER RD (101xx block) 08/28/2017 7:35 p.m. – Vandalism-Commercial/Business
CLIFFSIDE DR (10xx block) 08/27/2017 6:00 p.m. – Injury-Accidental – Heroin Overdose
CLIFFSIDE DR (8xx block) 08/25/2017 6:30 p.m. – Vandalism-Residential
COGBILL RD (38xx block) 07/28/2017 8:00 a.m. – Clothing, electronics, money, and consumable goods stolen from residence.
COPPERTON CR (140xx block) 08/05/2017 6:00 a.m. – Firearms and miscellaneous items stolen from residence.
COURTHOUSE RD (103xx block) 08/21/2017 12:01 a.m. – Money and miscellaneous items stolen from field.
CREEKRUN DR (65xx block) 08/23/2017 9:00 p.m. – Front door entry. Electronics reported stolen.
CURRIER CT (39xx block) 08/19/2017 7:00 p.m. – Money and miscellaneous items stolen from vehicle.
FALSTONE RD (37xx block) 08/26/2017 11:00 p.m. – Money and miscellaneous items stolen from vehicle.
FORRESTAL RD (45xx block) 08/12/2017 12:01 a.m. – Miscellaneous items stolen from residence.
FREEDOM LN (30xx block) 08/21/2017 7:00 a.m. – Vandalism-Other
GLENLIVET CT (201xx block) 08/22/2017 8:00 a.m. – Miscellaneous items stolen from residence.
HOPKINS RD (67xx block) 08/09/2017 12:00 p.m. – Vehicle parts stolen from residence.
IRON BRIDGE PL (65xx block) 08/24/2017 6:15 p.m. – Trespassing (Including Prowler)-Commercial
IRON BRIDGE RD (55xx block) 08/03/2017 9:00 a.m. – Electronics stolen from residence.
JAMES OVERLOOK CR (119xx block) 08/26/2017 12:01 a.m. – Trespassing (Including Prowler)-Residential
JEFFERSON DAVIS HWY (107xx block) 08/22/2017 12:01 a.m. – Vehicle parts stolen from dealership.
JEFFERSON DAVIS HWY (127xx block) 08/18/2017 6:30 p.m. – Money and miscellaneous items stolen from office building.
JEFFERSON DAVIS HWY (64xx block) 08/24/2017 12:45 a.m. – Attempted robbery with a firearm on the roadway.
LAWNDALE ST (89xx block) 08/23/2017 9:00 p.m. – Firearms stolen from residence.
LEADENHALL DR (47xx block) 02/14/2017 9:00 a.m. – Jewelry stolen from residence.
LOST FOREST CT (50xx block) 08/24/2017 8:00 p.m. – Front driver’s side door entered. Miscellaneous items stolen from vehicle.
LUCKYLEE CS (35xx block) 08/23/2017 9:30 p.m. – Electronics and miscellaneous items stolen from roadway.
MARTINGALE RD (27xx block) 08/26/2017 8:40 p.m. – Injury-Accidental – Heroin Overdose
MASON AVE (122xx block) 08/27/2017 3:40 a.m. – Money stolen from vehicle.
MEADOWDALE BLVD (32xx block) 08/27/2017 11:30 a.m. – Rear sliding glass door entry. Nothing reported stolen.
MEADOWDALE BLVD (34xx block) 08/23/2017 9:30 p.m. – Trespassing (Including Prowler)-Residential
MEADOWDALE BLVD (35xx block) 08/24/2017 10:00 p.m. – Vandalism-Motor Vehicle
MEADOWDALE BLVD (35xx block) 08/27/2017 10:00 p.m. – Vandalism-Motor Vehicle
MEADOWDALE BLVD (36xx block) 08/20/2017 6:00 p.m. – Vandalism-Residential
MEADOWDALE BLVD (36xx block) 08/21/2017 2:15 p.m. – Weapons Violations-Illegal Discharge
MEADOWDALE BLVD (40xx block) 08/25/2017 6:00 p.m. – Vandalism-Motor Vehicle
MONZA DR (37xx block) 08/26/2017 11:00 p.m. – Money stolen from vehicle.
NASH RD (109xx block) 08/18/2017 4:30 p.m. – Vandalism-Motor Vehicle
OAK BLUFF TL (123xx block) 08/24/2017 8:36 a.m. – Clothing, money, and miscellaneous items stolen.
OAK BLUFF TL (124xx block) 08/27/2017 11:58 p.m. – Vandalism-Other
PERDUE CT (27xx block) 08/19/2017 3:30 p.m. – Miscellaneous items stolen from residence.
RIVER RD (61xx block) 08/25/2017 4:30 p.m. – Miscellaneous items stolen from residence.
SALEM CHURCH RD (97xx block) 08/21/2017 6:30 p.m. – Electronics stolen from garage.
STRATHMORE RD (61xx block) 08/21/2017 6:00 p.m. – Front door entry. Nothing reported stolen.
SWINEFORD RD (29xx block) 08/26/2017 8:55 p.m. – Weapons Violations-Illegal Discharge
W HARBOUR DR (11xx block) 08/17/2017 6:00 p.m. – Miscellaneous items stolen from residence.
W HARBOUR DR (11xx block) 08/27/2017 2:19 p.m. – Trespassing (Including Prowler)-Residential
W HARBOUR DR (11xx block) 08/27/2017 9:30 p.m. – Trespassing (Including Prowler)-Residential
W HUNDRED RD (24xx block) 08/28/2017 12:30 a.m. – Injury-Accidental – Overdose
W JAMSON RD (58xx block) 08/08/2017 8:00 a.m. – Vandalism-Residential
W STRATHMORE RD (29xx block) 08/23/2017 11:42 p.m. – Weapons Violations-Shooting in Occupied Bldg/Vehic
WHITE CROSS CT (47xx block) 08/21/2017 6:30 p.m. – Rear sliding glass door entry. Clothing and miscellaneous items reported stolen.
WILLIS RD (23xx block) 08/20/2017 9:30 p.m. – Unknown entry. Nothing reported stolen.
WILLOWBRANCH DR (57xx block) 08/23/2017 2:00 p.m. – Vandalism-Motor Vehicle
WILLOWBRANCH DR (59xx block) 08/19/2017 6:00 p.m. – Rear window entry. Miscellaneous property stolen.
